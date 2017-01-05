Petition Asks Trump’s White House For Life In Prison For Chicago ‘Black Lives Matter’ Hate Crime Foursome

The term “Brittany Herring life in prison” was trending on Facebook on Wednesday, January 4. By Thursday, January 5, a petition on the White House’s website that is asking for life in prison for Tanishia Covington, Brittany Herring-Covington, Tesfaye Cooper, and Jordan Hill — who can been seen in some of their Facebook photos online — gained buzz.

The petition is titled “Life sentence for Brittany Herring and the other accomplices!” Created by a person only going by the initials “C.A.” on January 4, the petition is asking the White House to put Brittany, Tanishia, Tesfaye, and Jordan in prison for life. The petition also links the foursome to the Black Lives Matter movement — even though Chicago police have stated that the foursome had no connection to the controversial movement. According to CNN, Infowars editor named Paul Joseph Watson was the first person to link the Chicago foursome to the Black Lives Matter movement. But Chicago authorities have said they have found no connection between Covington, Herring, Cooper, and Hill to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The White House petition — as of this writing — still requires 98,490 signatures in order to reach the 100,000 goal required for the White House to provide a response to the petition. Since the petition states that those 100,000 signatures must be garnered by February 3, in order to get a response from the White House, that means the transition of power from President Obama to President-elect Trump will have already happened.

As of this writing, 1,510 people have signed the petition. The important part of the petition requiring the 100,000 signatures is that Trump will have already been sworn in — and since anti-Trump sentiments were spewed in the Facebook Live video at the center of the hate crime — the president may play an integral part in determining the fate of the Chicago foursome.

The text of the petition, which begins with “WE THE PEOPLE ASK THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO CALL ON CONGRESS TO ACT ON AN ISSUE,” can be read below.

“Today 1/4/2017, four Black Lives Matter supporters kidnapped, tortured and abused a white Trump supporter, because of his race and political orientation. The act was so grotesque, it was barely watchable. This doesn’t only stop to the violence, there were extremely racist anti-white chants heard during the video. This attack was purely politically and racially motivated hate crime and it deserves the life sentence. If you are capable of abusing someone entirely because of his skin color, you are capable of anything, and it’s almost certainly obvious, that if it was a white person abusing a black person like that, he would get the life sentence. But in this country, racism against whites is tolerated, the terrorist Black Lives Matter movement is not only legal, but also promoted. Stop this!” However, the bottom of the petition, which asks people to check a box to allow whether or not “PRESIDENT OBAMA AND THE WHITE HOUSE MAY SEND ME EMAILS ABOUT THIS AND OTHER ISSUES” should find itself updating the name of the president in 15 days. And as such, with a change in presidency, one can only wonder if Trump will weigh in on the fate of the Chicago foursome or send similar replies that the White House has sent to similar petitions in the past. The White House petition isn’t the only one floating around about the crime. The Change.org petition titled Imprison Brittany Herring for Racism Hate Crimes and Assault has received nearly 1,500 signatures. Sean Hannity published a post about the White House petition, which was shared more than 3,300 times on Facebook.