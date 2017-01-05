One Direction Legendary Music For 2017: Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson Solo Albums And Reunion

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

One Direction will release four solo albums in 2017. Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson are on the brink of tremendous solo fame. All four of these albums are destined to become chart toppers.

While One Direction’s Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson are preparing to release four killer albums that will set off tidal waves of frenzied sales, it is the Harry Styles album that is most anxiously awaited by many who are not currently Directioners. Directioners will likely buy all four albums, making a long stay on Billboards top 100 a sure thing for Harry, Niall, Louis, and Liam considering their previous history.

One Direction’s fan base are excited about all four albums to be sure. Directioners love Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne, as well as Harry Styles, but a new audience is especially curious about what Harry Styles has to offer. Harry Styles’ association with rock and roll royalty and leading rock bands, as well as his Another Man interview and photo shoot have caused quite a bit of buzz among music lovers and the general public.

Hopefully, this newly intrigued wider audience will also pick up on Harry Style’s bandmates and check out the solo work of Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan. If they do, they could become hardcore directioners as well, when One Direction reunites.

Harry Styles has kept his music top secret, but the few rumors that have leaked sound as if Styles music will revolutionize the music world. Harry Styles is hoping for popularity among a wider audience as well as his usual adoring fans. Harry wants to expand One Direction’s fan base, and diversify their image a bit. It’s quite smart to grow a wider audience. Today the above video appeared on YouTube.

Will Harry Styles return to One Direction? Some Directioners fear that Harry Styles’ head will be so turned by his skyrocketing solo career and his movie career that he will abandon One Direction. Do Directioners really imagine that could happen? Harry Styles loves Directioners as do Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

One Direction will hopefully prove to the world in 2017, six things millions of Directioners already know.

Harry Styles is a rock star, the likes of which the world has not seen in decades. Niall Horan is a noteworthy folk artist, with amazing vocal talent to carry his solo work into wider fame as well. Louis Tomlinson, when left to his own devices, is a simply amazing powerhouse of creativity, vocal talent, and lyrical capabilities. Liam Payne, though very entrenched in the unity of One Direction, is an incredibly talented musician in his own right. One Direction will reunite, despite fan and media doubts and go on to become legendary, with fame and talent to become to this century what The Beatles were to the twentieth century. Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and even Zayn Malik love Directioners, as much as Directioners love them.

One Direction’s expanding fan base is largely dependent on the progress Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan will make with their solo work, and in the future as One Direction. They have already achieved unparalleled success as a boy band. Now they are just trying to ensure their career longevity by broadening their already huge fan base.

Can One Direction make the transition from boy band to adult band? Is their music marketable to the entire demographic of music lovers? Will One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik remain marketable for decades to come? There is more promise of that with One Direction than any other boy band since The Beatles in the 1960s. Why?

One Direction has tremendous popularity, the potential for diversity in genre, and four, potentially five members with what it takes to become legendary solo artists. However, working together as well as separately will ensure their broad base of fans for One Direction.

Niall Horan’s “This Town” is just a sample of what is in store on Niall’s new album. Niall has great potential to pull in folk and even country fans to One Direction.

Louis Tomlinson has shown mad skills both as a lyricist and for creating amazing EDM. “Just Hold On” hit the Billboard charts with quite a bang, but a whole album is going to cause quite a stir among EDM fans, who are going to love Louis Tomlinson.

Liam Payne is going for R&B, the same genre as Zayn Malik, but R&B is a broad genre. Liam provided a small sample of his work but fans have a treat in store when he puts out some finished work. He too will bring more diverse fans to appreciate One Direction.

One Direction’s solo work with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne each taking a different genre in different directions builds a bigger fan base for One Direction in the future. It’s just growing their mega stardom even bigger.

While Zayn Malik joining them along the way, would definitely put One Direction over the top, due to Zayn’s mystique, a flair for lyrics, contrasting bad boy image, and his success as a solo artist, fans cannot be certain that will happen right away, or at all. Directioners can only hope. Zayn’s contribution would be a wonderful addition. Still, One Direction one way or the other will seal their destiny as the most amazing musicians of the twenty-first century.

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan could take One Direction to lasting and legendary greatness. They will likely make music headlines for decades to come. Zayn Malik, though, would be the proverbial icing on the cake that would ensure an even broader audience, as well as a unique dynamic to their music.

Harry Styles has his sights set high. Styles has met with rock and roll royalty like Ringo Star and Paul McCartney of The Beatles, and Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones. Harry has also received help from Snow Patrol, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and numerous other famous bands.

Elton John has also expressed an interest in Harry Styles career according to Unreality TV who quoted Sir Elton John.

“I’ve seen Harry a few times… and I’m always on hand to offer him advice.”

Sir Elton John also indicated that he was well acquainted with Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan. Apparently, all the boys have been traveling in legendary circles for a while.

Could Harry Styles take One Direction on a path to become the next generation equivalent to Rock and Roll royalty? Liam Payne, Niall Horan have said they are on board, and it could easily be assumed that Louis Tomlinson is as well. Even Zayn Malik has indicated in the past that he would be open to joining their reunion if the timing was right.

For One Direction the only trial left is having the staying power to maintain their fame over decades. Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik all hope to be a relevant part of the music scene for many decades to come. After six years at the top of social media and album sales, they do stand a good chance of legendary stardom far into the future.

Directioners have every reason to hope that One Direction with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and perhaps Zayn Malik will reunite, to discover continued fame through many decades. Career longevity has been elusive for many boy band members, but One Direction has so far achieved and maintained more social media popularity than those who came before.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik are on the path to an ever increasing level of greatness.

[Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images]