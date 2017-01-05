Actor Leslie Jordan Admits Speaking Out Of Turn On ‘Will And Grace’ Reunion: ‘I Did Whisper A Few Things I Shouldn’t Have’

Actor Leslie Jordan is owning up to comments he made regarding the supposed Will and Grace reunion.

After show lead Debra Messing, who portrayed manic fashion designer Grace Adler for 8 years on the NBC sitcom, clarified that Jordan’s “confirmation” of a 10-episode revival was, in fact, “nothing beyond talks” on her Twitter late Tuesday, the 61-year-old diminutive-sized entertainer took to Facebook early Wednesday night to admit that alcohol had a hand in his oversharing.

“I was told in no uncertain terms to zip it about the return of a certain series I once won an Emmy for,” Jordan wrote on his verified Facebook fan page, “and whether [or not] I will be involved in this [updated] series. [Well,] I apparently went on NPR radio in a blackout and spilled the beans.”

Going on to confess that this particular moment of indulgence broke a 20-year long sobriety string for him, Leslie, who recurred on Will and Grace as Beverley Leslie, a secretly-gay foe of Grace’s secretary, millionairess Karen Walker (Megan Mullally), goes on to somewhat apologize for his actions.

“Well, maybe I did whisper a few things I shouldn’t have,” he states.

Jordan then, curiously, switches gears and goes on a expletive-laced diatribe against Percy Collins, the husband of another former guest star, Dynasty icon Joan Collins, who appeared on two episodes of Will and Grace as another of Karen’s “frenemies,” Helena Barnes (fans may recall the former of the pair, where Karen leads Grace to a fast-food taco restaurant to catch the uppity Helena literally grubbing down with her dog).

Leslie says that Gibson recently intimidated him with threats of a lawsuit over somehow blocking Joan from participating in the Will and Grace reunion series.

“I [allegedly] disparaged the reputation of his wife, Miss Joan Collins, by insinuating I was hired on the aforementioned series because Miss Collins refused to let her wig be pulled off,” Jordan writes.

“Newsflash, Percy: I am gay! As a species, we love your wife. I am a comedian. I use made-up stories to garner laughs! I have a homosexual friend who is with your wife in St. Tropez as we speak. Don’t make me call her, Percy. Don’t make me write a letter to your PO Box in Beverly Hills.”

Interestingly, as random as the thought of Collins being part of the Will and Grace reboot might seem, it is actually Jordan’s possible involvement that brings up the most questions.

In the hour-long series finale of Will and Grace, aptly titled “The Finale,” a two-year time jump in the lives of the core foursome of the sitcom — Messing’s Grace, openly gay confidante Will (Eric McCormack), flamboyant Jack (Sean Hayes), and Mullally’s aforementioned Karen — reveals that Jordan’s character literally flies out of a window after a strong gust of wind enters the room that he is standing in. Leslie’s wealth then transfers over to Jack, who was forced to marry Beverley by way of a prolonged IOU to his formerly rich best friend, Karen.

Leslie has never shared just how the show planned to explain his character’s return, but he had no problem gloating to Gibson on his Outstanding Guest Actor Emmy win that the role garnered him in 2006.

“I won an Emmy for that series,” Jordan continued. “Miss Collins did not. Ever. [Not] even for Dynasty. But I still love and adore her.”

“You, on the other hand,” he closes, “are a f***ing idiot.”

There’s no word on whether Jordan’s quick lips will effect his role on the Will and Grace reunion. The original series completed its 8-season, 194-episode run in May 2006. The former cast mates first reunited earlier this year for a 10-minute sketch that aided the failed presidential run of Oval Office hopeful, Hillary Clinton.

