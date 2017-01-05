Kenya Moore Pulls Gun On Trespassers: ‘I Have The Right To Defend Myself’

Kenya Moore, star of Real Housewives of Atlanta, has defended her use of a gun when intruders attempted to break into her home. Three unidentified individuals, two men and one woman, hopped the fence outside Kenya Moore’s house and attempted to approach Moore Manor. Kenya Moore pulled a gun on the intruders, as security footage shows, and the intruders disappeared, as E! News reports.

On Tuesday, Kenya Moore appeared on Watch What Happens Live and was asked by Andy Cohen if her gun was loaded. Kenya replied, “Absolutely!”

“Listen, if some crazy MFs have the nerve, I have a gated property, they went around my gate. They went and trespassed. They did so many things that were asking for it, not only to be shot but an a*s whoopin’. They’re just lucky they didn’t get both. So you come to my property, I have the right to defend myself. What if I had children? I’m protecting my family.”

Kenya Moore told Andy Cohen that the intruders ran away as soon as they saw her with the gun.

After the attempted break-in at Kenya Moore’s home, Moore said that she was offering $1,000 to anyone who is able to identify any of the criminals. After Kenya pulled a gun on the individuals and they attempted to escape, she was able to describe the vehicle the intruders were driving in and also noted that there was a female present who was recording the event on her phone.

Moore believes that one of these individuals may have told someone else what they did, and is asking anyone who has any information to step forward.

“They were driving a white car. The female was recording on her phone the entire time. They told someone! Turn them in anonymously and if it leads to their arrest you will get $1,000 each. It is never okay to violate anyone this way. It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kenya Moore broke the news about the attempted break-in on her Instagram account with photographs of security footage in which people are able to see Moore pointing a gun and the criminals running away afterwards.

Of her decision to pull a gun on the intruders, Kenya Moore explained that she had every right to protect herself so that she was safe in her own home. She also implied that most people would do the same thing if three intruders were banging on their door, regardless of whether or not they were a television personality.

“I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself. I don’t care if I’m on TV. What if 3 strangers banged on your front door, 2 of them being grown men wearing dark clothing knowing they could only get to you by jumping fences or trespassing onto other properties and mine? There are home invasions, robberies, rapists. What if your children or loved ones were threatened this way?”

Moore has been at her Sandy Spring home for several months since she purchased the foreclosed house in 2015 and began renovations on it.

Kenya Moore asks that anyone who has information on the individuals who tried to break into her home to email her at mooremanor2016@gmail.com to claim the $1,000 reward.

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]