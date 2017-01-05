Inauguration 2017: How To Get Tickets And What To Expect Before And After Trump’s Address

If you want to see Donald Trump be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States up close — you’re in luck. The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies just released how the general public can obtain a ticket to Trump’s inauguration that will take place on January 20.

Organizers are expecting millions of people to descend on the National Mall to watch Trump’s inauguration, but only 250,000 lucky Trump supporters will have the chance to experience history up close and personal. The committee will release these tickets to members of Congress on Monday who are expected to distribute them among their constituents. If you’re interested in attending and want to receive tickets, contact your congressman and request a ticket to the 2017 inauguration.

According to The Washington Post, ticket holders will be able to attend Trump’s inauguration after entering Capitol Grounds through a designated entrance for each respective section. The general public can still attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration without a ticket, but it’s highly unlikely people without a ticket will be able to get very close. People without a ticket to the inaugural address will be unable to get closer than the Fourth Street intersection on the Mall.

Before Trump’s Inaugural Address

Activists plan to hand out 4,200 marijuana joints on the Inauguration Day morning. ABC News reports that it’s not only legal to hand out free marijuana in Washington, D.C., but it’s also legal to possess a small amount in the District of Columbia. If an individual lights up their free joint during Trump’s inauguration, they could be ticketed, fined, or even arrested because it’s still illegal to smoke marijuana in public.

Organizers of the event are encouraging people to smoke in public anyway as an act of civil disobedience.

“We feel compelled to do it, and if we heard any sign from Donald Trump that he was serious about reform and Jeff Sessions was serious about reform, we would call it off,” DCMJ’s leader Adam Eidinger said. “We’re asking people not to light that joint up right away… a good time might be four minutes and twenty seconds into his presidency.”

“If you’re a Trump supporter and you wanna make a statement that marijuana should be legal, then you should light up as an act of freedom right there on the National Mall. And if the police single you out, and arrest you, I will personally pay your fine.”

These guys are handing out free weed at Donald Trump’s inauguration pic.twitter.com/TtPFAIz2pb — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 5, 2017

DCMJ will be handing out free marijuana before the 2017 Inauguration because the group strongly oppose Sen. Jess Sessions being appointed as attorney general in Trump’s cabinet. Sessions has been a strong marijuana opponent for years as activists nationwide have won major battles in their efforts to legalize marijuana in America. In April, Sessions famously said that good people don’t smoke weed.

After Trump’s Inaugural Address

After Trump will be sworn in as the president, he and the First Lady will attend multiple inaugural balls. One of these will be dubbed the “Big Apple Ball.” Trump will bring a slice of his hometown to the nation’s capital with a New York City-themed inaugural ball.

TMZ reports that Trump’s “Big Apple Ball” will feature massive cutouts of prominent structures in New York City’s skyline like the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty. Trump’s also expected to quote lyrics from Frank Sinatra’s ” Theme From New York, New York.”

“Every cliche that is New York will be front and center,” a TMZ source said.

Trump’s “Big Apple Ball” will take place on Inauguration Day night.

Hillary and Bill Clinton will be in attendance for Trump being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. However, it’s unclear if the New Yorker that Trump defeated on Election Day will also attend the “Big Apple Ball” after his inauguration.

[Featured Image by Maddie McGarvey/Getty Images]