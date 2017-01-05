Prince Harry Meets Meghan Markle’s Father

The following article is entirely the opinion of Nicole Boyer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

More and more gossip keeps appearing from the rumors regarding Prince Harry’s relationship with Hollywood actress Meghan Markle. Some of them include the queen’s disapproval, upcoming engagement, and other issues with the family members. While the other sources claim the opposite, stating that the queen is actually fully supportive of this newly-created union, as well as Harry’s brother, Prince William and his wife, being content with this relationship.

The most recent rumor is about Prince Harry, who has been dating the Suits star for several months now, meeting Meghan Markle’s father, which puts to rest the reports that Markle and her father were fighting. Even though, Ms. Markle has met the prince’s family a couple months ago, there were other rumors that Harry refused to meet his girlfriend’s parents.

Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle, Jr., told Daily Mail, that his sister’s royal boyfriend was introduced to Thomas Markle, their father, more than half a year ago. Also, there are no reports on whether Prince Harry has met Meghan’s mother. However, this is really hard to believe due to the fact that, according to some other reports, Meghan’s Markle father is hiding in Mexico due to his fraudulent tax activity.

Marble, Jr. says that his father, a lighting director, is “extremely proud” of Meghan and believes that she is the perfect fit for the “job.”

“They’re extremely happy together, they look great together and she’s done good.” He thinks she is prime princess material, as well, adding, “She’s the right girl for the job [of princess]. It’s not a job, but she’s the right girl. You couldn’t get a more refined, well-rounded person than her.” Well, which father wouldn’t be proud of his daughter landing a prince?

It’s obviously very flattering, but it might be too early to think about being a princess for Meghan. She needs to be accepted by Queen Elizabeth before Harry can come up with a ring, and the majority of British people don’t see it happening anytime soon because the prince is still in line for the throne, even though he is only fifth.

Their relationship developed extremely rapidly, as Meghan even stayed in Kensington Palace for a few days, during the holiday season. They have been spotted together while walking around crowded streets of London, looking like a real couple. Officially, though, this romantic relationship of the Royal Family member and Suits star was confirmed in November of 2016, when Harry’s press secretary released a statement demanding the media to stop “wave of abuse and harassment” that Markle was experiencing.

Harry’s biographer, Penny Junor, told the Daily Beast about Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s relationships.

“Meghan is used to being in the limelight, which neither Chelsy or Cressida were. Also, they were younger and were intimidated by the media intrusion; they didn’t want a future in a goldfish bowl. For a U.S. celebrity, that media attention is the oxygen they need and rely upon and crave. I just hope that Meghan is being genuine here and not using Harry to further her career.”

This huge hype around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made her the most-Googled actress of 2016, which results in even more speculation regarding the nature of this relationship. A lot of people believe that this is pure self-promotion and that Meghan Markle somehow manipulated Harry into this romance. Personally, I don’t believe that this is true. It might not be favored by everyone but if this couple is happy it doesn’t matter what others say. It wouldn’t hurt The Royal Family to become a little bit more diversified and modern, would it? I will continue to closely follow this romance with hopes for a new royal wedding!

