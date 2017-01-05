Kim Kardashian Is Not Cutting Kanye West Off Financially [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been facing rumors of a possibly impending breakup for the past few months, but the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not cut off her rapper husband as a recent report has claimed.

In the pages of the latest issue of In Touch Weekly, a headline reads, “Kim Vows: Kanye’s Not Getting My Money.” However, according to Gossip Cop, the allegations against Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are completely false.

“As their marriage continues to crumble, Kim Kardashian refuses to give Kanye West a dime,” the magazine’s alleged source said, adding that while the married couple recently attended Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party, it was “obvious they’re done.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in Italy in May 2014 after dating for about two years and share two children together, North West, 3, and Saint West, 1.

“[Kim Kardashian] has to bide her time,” the incorrect source added. “Before Kim pulls the plug on what multiple sources say is a sham of a marriage, she’s been advised to shore up her finances and protect her fortune.”

Kim Kardashian is currently worth an estimated $150 million and has a yearly income of about $50 million. Meanwhile, husband West is said to be worth $145 million, but recently told his fans on Twitter that he was $53 million in debt. According to a tweet shared last year, West said he was struggling with “personal debt” and asked his fans and followers to pray that he would overcome the financial situation.

The magazine insider told readers that while Kim Kardashian didn’t want anything more than a divorce from West, she wasn’t on board with giving him any of her hard earned cash.

“There are no assurances, even with an ironclad prenup, that Kanye won’t go after [Kim Kardashian]’s money in the divorce proceedings. So Kim is getting ready to fight any attempt Kanye will make to get his hands on her millions,” the false source continued.

For Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the incorrect insider said, money has been the “No. 1 cause of tension” throughout their marriage. The source then claimed it was going to get ugly between the couple if they were to be forced to “duke it out in court” over their finances.

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s outings as a couple have seemingly decreased in recent weeks, a rep informed Gossip Cop on January 5 that the latest claims about their alleged relationship and financial troubles are “false.”

Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris, France of a reported $1o million in jewelry and ever since, she has been keeping a low profile in Los Angeles and sharing much less on social media. That said, she and West enjoyed a dinner date in Los Angeles weeks ago and recently shared a home video of themselves and their kids on Kim Kardashian’s app.

In addition to the strain caused by Kim Kardashian’s robbery, the couple’s relationship was also recently rocked by Kanye West’s sudden hospitalization at the end of November. As fans will recall, West was taken to a hospital in Southern California ahead of Thanksgiving and remained there until the end of the month after suffering an alleged mental breakdown.

At the time of her husband’s reported breakdown, Kim Kardashian was with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, and mother, Kris Jenner, in New York City, where she was scheduled to attend the Angel Ball.

Kim Kardashian and her family, including husband Kanye West, are expected to return to the E! Network later this year for a new season of their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

