Matt Lauer’s Knowledge Of Megyn Kelly’s Move To NBC: Did He Get The Kelly Ripa Treatment Or Was He In On The Secret?

Two different reports are circulating about Today’s Matt Lauer and what he knew about Megyn Kelly’s move to NBC from the Fox News Network. Did he get the Kelly Ripa treatment from higher ups at the studio by dropping the bombshell on him, or did he secretly know all along about the arrangements?

If Matt Lauer knew in advance that Megyn Kelly was heading his direction to NBC, Page Six reports that there’s suspicion he’s trying to push someone else out of the way. He was immersed in a big scandal five years ago when Ann Curry was let go from Today and replaced by Savannah Guthrie, who’s currently on maternity leave.

Sources tell Page Six that Lauer just renewed his contract on Today and that he and Guthrie were informed of Megyn Kelly contracting with NBC on the morning that it was announced publicly. Sources claim Matt Lauer “blew a gasket” when he learned of Megyn Kelly’s hiring by NBC, but insiders deny the rumors.

Sources say notoriously territorial Matt Lauer “blew a gasket” when he found out that NBC hired Megyn Kelly https://t.co/HPHE2Nn5O8 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 5, 2017

Those who were supposedly aware that Kelly was going to join their team was MSNBC’s Meet the Press‘ Chuck Todd and NBC Nightly News‘ Lester Holt. Everyone else found out when it became news.

NBC News chairman, Andy Lack, allegedly kept Today executive Noah Oppenheim in the know about Kelly departing Fox News, which sparked rumors that she might appear on the 9 a.m. hour of the morning program. The position once held by former anchor Billy Bush is still open.

No concrete details have been released regarding Megyn Kelly’s new role at NBC, but word so far is she’ll be working on a “daily daytime show” and a Sunday news magazine.

Another side to the story comes from RadarOnline, which a source claims that Matt Lauer secretly knew Megyn Kelly was on her way to NBC. Considering his reputation over the Ann Curry scandal, he played it off like Kelly’s addition to the network was a complete shock.

“Matt Lauer KNEW about Kelly and even gave it his blessing,” the source claims. “His people and NBC are spreading rumors that Matt was kept out of the loop so when they replace Savannah with Kelly his hands are clean.”

The insider went on to say that NBC “cannot have another Ann Curry situation again.”

Megyn Kelly Leaving Fox After 12 Years To Join NBC News (via @hollywoodlife) https://t.co/PBSSMoa9ns — TMZ (@TMZ) January 4, 2017

RadarOnline sources say NBC News anchors are nervous about Kelly’s new position because they view her as a threat.

“Anchors are in panic mode inside NBC,” another source explains. “No way is Kelly joining without an assigned show. This means someone is getting the ax and do not know it.”

Savannah Guthrie is said to be “terrified” by Megyn Kelly coming aboard. A source insists that Chuck Todd and Lester Holt are “freaking out,” and Holt is “unsure of his future.”

Some changes might be in store for Today, and Matt Lauer will be instrumental in rearranging things, according to the report.

“Kelly will end up co-hosting the first two hours of the show that are news focused,” shares the source. “Matt hates fashion and cooking segments and wants the show to be more newsy and leave all ‘the sugar’ stuff to silly GMA!”

How much did Lauer know about Kelly going to NBC? If he was as shocked as everyone else, then some may liken it to Kelly Ripa’s situation at ABC’s Live! when she first learned about Michael Strahan’s exit from the show for hosting duties on Good Morning America at the same time as the public. The announcement was a major surprise to Ripa, whom executives kept in the dark about her co-host’s status. She was personally and professionally offended by ABC’s handling of Strahan’s career.

It’s unknown if Matt Lauer knew about Megyn Kelly’s big move to NBC, but it has a lot of people curious if he has anything to do with it.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]