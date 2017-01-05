MLS In St. Louis: Future of Expansion Team In Doubt After Greiten’s Comments

MLS in St. Louis is in doubt following Gov.-elect Eric Greiten’s most recent comments.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Greitens does not want to allow any funding for a St. Louis stadium to come from the state.

“To be very clear, I have completely ruled out state funding for stadiums,” Greitens told reporters Monday. He previously called the project “welfare for millionaires” in a statement released in a mid-December story from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

MLS in St. Louis is a project many hope to see accomplished. St. Louis is said to be one of the leading cities to get an expansion MLS franchise, but the funding for the stadium is hampering its chances.

The investor group SC STL is looking for $80 million from the city and $40 million from the state for the proposed $200 million stadium that would sit next to Union Station.

#MLS2STL bill sponsor Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia: “I’m very doubtful at this point in time” that the MLS stadium makes the April ballot — Mike Faulk (@Mike_Faulk) January 2, 2017

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay is for the idea of adding and MLS franchise to the city and says there’s no better spot in the country than St. Louis.

“I like the idea of bringing a major league soccer team to the metro area. St. Louis has always been a soccer kind of place —and we should have a pro team,” Slay said in a statement.

The proposed 20,000 seat stadium would sit on 24-acres of city owned land next to St. Louis’ downtown attraction, Union Station.

MLS in St. Louis is also being threatened by the more recent possibility of proposed upgrades to The Scottrade Center, which is home to the St. Louis Blues. The Scottrade Center and the proposed MLS stadium would be mere blocks apart.

The Blues, who recently played in the NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium, are in need of an upgraded facility themselves. There’s a feeling around the city of St. Louis right now that if it had to be one or the other, The Scottrade Center renovations would win out over a completely new MLS stadium.

The Blues are seeking $138 million in renovations with $67.5 million coming from a one percent sales tax on Scottrade Center concessions, retail, and ticket sales according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

St. Louis Blues seek taxpayer help for $138M arena reno. Team intends to contribute $50M (over the next 20-30 yrs.) https://t.co/wTPt4XKWrs — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) January 4, 2017

MLS in St. Louis has been talked about in the past, but is now coming to the forefront once more not only because of Gov.-elect Greiten’s comments, but because the ownership groups have to submit their proposals by January 31 of this year.

MLS commissioner Don Garber’s requirements for expansion teams have been met by St. Louis with a committed local ownership group, a strong fan base, and a comprehensive stadium plan.

“”We’re very encouraged by what we’ve been seeing there at a number of different levels. Both in terms of what the ownership group has put together. The political support of the mayor, the [current] governor, the viability of the market from a soccer perspective, the newly reduced amount of pro sports competition. We like their thoughts on stadiums, so we feel pretty encouraged by what we’ve been seeing,” Garber said in a conference call regarding St. Louis’ chances of getting an expansion team.

Garber says MLS in St. Louis isn’t a matter of the MLS being a good fit anymore, but now a matter of if the St. Louis public want the team.

The St. Louis ownership group might have to move in a different direction if they can’t get the money from the state like they originally planned. Many have suggested the money come solely from the private-investment sector, but whether or not SC STL is willing to do that, isn’t known.

[Featured Image: Associated Press]