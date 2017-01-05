Ariana Grande’s New Single ‘Everyday’ Is Already Rising Up The Charts

Ariana Grande has just announced the new single off her latest album, Dangerous Woman. The 23-year-old singer has said that she’s already working on new music, but that doesn’t mean she’s done with this album era just yet. The singer is reportedly making the track “Everyday” the album’s fourth single, fifth if you count the single “Focus,” which dropped in October 2015, notes Idolator.

“Everyday” is produced by Ilya and features rapper Future. The song will be released to rhythmic radio around the dates of Jan. 10 or 11. It’s already expected to do well since it has the same hip-hop/pop sound that made “Side to Side” soar to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

My fourth single off of DW, #Everyday feat @1Future will be serviced to Rhythm radio on Tuesday & pop shortly after ????https://t.co/ukwaPNFplA — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 3, 2017

However, according to a report via HeadlinePlanet, rhythmic radio is not willing to wait that long. According to Mediabase, Fresno’s Q97.1 already played the new song 31 times during the dates of Dec. 27 and Jan. 2. It’s already become the station’s No. 21 song within that timeframe. This prediction could fair well for Grande’s new song. “Everyday” will be the follow-up to Grande’s “Side to Side,” which hit No. 3 on rhythmic radio and spent the past four weeks at No. 1 on the pop charts.

Grande may drop a new song from her fourth album later this year. It’s been reported that the pop star is already putting the tracks together.

“I’m done with an album,” she told fans on Snapchat last year. “I didn’t mean to make an album, and I don’t know if it’s done at all, but I just have a bunch of songs that I really like. I’ve just been working and creating and inspired.”

Meanwhile, Grande is gearing up for her Dangerous Woman World Tour, which is set to kick off in February. Singer Victoria Monet and Little Mix are slated to open the North American portion of the tour. Also, Grande will become a character in the latest Final Fantasy game, Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius. The company behind the RPG series revealed that the songstress collaborated on a special remix of her track “Touch It” for the game, reports PopCrush.com.

Following the footsteps of Florence + the Machine and Utada Hikaru, both international pop stars who have provided songs for the Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy games. It turns out that Grande’s Dangerous Woman album was the perfect fit for the mobile game produced by Nick Wood. Play the videos below to check out a preview of “Touch It,” the Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius remix, as well as the singer’s original track version.

Square Enix finally sent out an official press release talking about their latest collaboration with the pop star.

“Fans of the Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, the free-to-play Final Fantasy mobile game, are in for a surprise this month as internationally acclaimed recording artist and actress Ariana Grande will lend her likeness to hit the RPG,” according to WWG.com.

Not only will players hear Grande’s music, but they can also recruit her character to their party and use her for battle. The press release includes screenshots showing her new character in action, and you can find them at the WWG.com site. Grande also teased the details of her new character on her social media accounts.

a little peek at DW featured in #FFBEWW ???????????????????? ♡???????????????? A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

As for Ariana herself, she said the following, “It is an honor for my Pixel Art character and for my music to be included in the new Final Fantasy Brave Exvius game, a mainstay in the Japanese pop culture, which I absolutely adore.”

What are your thoughts on Ariana Grande’s song “Everyday” becoming the next single off of Dangerous Woman? Which track did you hope would have become a single? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeart]