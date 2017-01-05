2NE1: YG Entertainment K-Pop Girl Group Says ‘Good Bye’ — CL, Dara, And Bom Sing Farewell To Blackjacks In Upcoming Song

Many K-pop fans are happy that 2016 is over because it was simply one of the worst years for K-pop in general. It is true it marked a year loaded with some of the best K-pop debuts, with the best ones being Black Pink and NCT. However, it was outweighed by the sheer number of K-pop acts suffering from departing members or disbandment.

Although Cube Entertainment and DSP Media are the two entertainment companies and labels to suffer the worst of it during the “Second Kpopcalypse,” YG Entertainment suffered the biggest loss with their groundbreaking K-pop girl group 2NE1. Woes for Blackjacks (official fan club of 2NE1) started midway through 2016 during contract negotiations for 2NE1 members. The K-pop community kept an eye on the situation because 2NE1 has not done anything of any real significance since 2014. They did surprise everyone with a performance at the 2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards, but they only performed their two biggest hit songs, “Fire” and “I Am the Best.”

Unfortunately, 2NE1 lost their maknae, Minzy, who decided to leave YG Entertainment. Yang Hyun Suk, YG Entertainment’s founder and CEO, promised that 2NE1 would continue as a three-member girl group, but once again, he proved his word meant nothing, as 2NE1 officially called it quits last November.

Overall, 2016 was a horrible year for 2NE1 fans, who identify themselves as Blackjacks. Fortunately, 2017 has a bit of a silver lining for them, as 2NE1 will release one final song, a farewell track to Blackjacks titled “Good Bye.”

The news of 2NE1 releasing one final song to thank K-pop fans, especially Blackjacks, was first reported on Korean news outlets like Naver and Nate on Thursday, January 5 KST. Thanks to a translation provided by Soompi, they report that members of 2NE1, specifically CL, Dara, and Bom, were flown overseas to film a music video in secret on Tuesday, January 3. Unfortunately, Minzy will most likely not be a part of it, as she is signed on with a new agency.

Eventually, YG Entertainment would admit that CL, Dara, and Bom did indeed participate in one final project together as 2NE1. They provided a statement to the press that provided specific details on the matter.

“The members of 2NE1 were sad that they weren’t able to say their final goodbyes to fans after their sudden disbandment, so they’ve come together for one last song. 2NE1 was much-loved, not just in Korea, but all around the world, and they will be saying their official last goodbyes through this upcoming song.”

To be frank, it is such a blessing that K-pop fans, especially Blackjacks, are getting one last new song by 2NE1. The K-pop girl group did not release anything since 2014, and if they did not perform “Good Bye,” the last performance Blackjacks would have to reminisce on would be the surprise performance at the 2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Watching 2NE1 perform at that venue would be a bitter pill to swallow because many K-pop fans really thought 2NE1 would be making a comeback soon after that appearance.

At this point, we know very little about “Good Bye,” the last song 2NE1 will perform. Given the fact it is their farewell song, it will most likely be a slower, more heartfelt song, one that will truly pull on heartstrings. We won’t know until it releases later this month on January 21, a date K-pop fans and Blackjacks are anticipating so they too can say goodbye to 2NE1.

