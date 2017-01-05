Ben Affleck’s ‘Live By Night’ And ‘Lego Batman Movie’ Lead Warner Bros Slate Of 2017 Movies

Warner Bros. has announced its slate of 19 movies to be released in 2017 that includes thrillers, comedies, animated fare, romantic dramas, horror stories, and superheroes. Here is what you can be looking forward to seeing this year.

Live By Night – Opening January 13

Live by Night is Ben Affleck’s next personal project where he served as director, writer, producer, and star. He plays Joe Coughlin, the son of a Boston Police deputy superintendent who is actually an anti-establishment outlaw who lives by his own moral code. He fights for revenge, and Warner Bros. hints that it will come at a price. The movie also stars Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson, Chris Messina, Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana, and Chris Cooper.

The Lego Batman Movie – Opening February 10

Will Arnett practically stole the show portraying Batman in The Lego Movie, so his version of the Dark Knight has received his own movie. Batman is a loner, but when the Joker (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) takes over Gotham City, Batman has to rely on the help of others. The film also features the voice talents of Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, and Ralph Fiennes.

Fist Fight – Opening February 17

On the last day of school, Andy Campbell, a mild-mannered English teacher (Charlie Day), faces off with the much tougher teacher Ron Strickland (Ice Cube) for an old-fashioned schoolyard fist fight. Directed by Richie Keen, the movie also stars Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris, Christina Hendricks, Dennis Haysbert, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

Kong: Skull Island – Opening March 10

The king is back as the producers of the recent Godzilla film re-imagine the origin story of King Kong. Taking place on Skull Island, a team of scientists, soldiers, and their guides explore the mysterious island, but the exploration mission soon becomes one of survival. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the cast includes Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, Terry Notary, and John C. Reilly.

CHiPs – Opening March 24

Although based on the 1970s family-friendly cop shop of the same name, this version of CHiPs is definitely not for all ages, as it has an “R” rating for “crude sexual content, graphic nudity, pervasive language, some violence and drug use.” The comedy is directed, written, and stars Dax Shepard as Jon Baker, a California Highway Patrolman serving alongside buddy Frank “Ponch” Poncerello (Michael Pena) in a tale that shares how the two first met. The movie also stars Rosa Salazar, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Going In Style – Opening April 7

Zach Braff directs this comedy about senior citizens contemplating creating the perfect crime by breaking into the bank that took off with their pension funds. The all-star cast includes Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Alan Arkin, Ann-Margret, Joey King, Matt Dillon, Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz, and Peter Serafinowicz.

Unforgettable – Opening April 21

In this thriller, Katherine Heigl stars as the unstable ex-wife of David (Geoff Stults) whose jealously against his new wife, Julia (Rosario Dawson), becomes so great that she vows to stop at nothing to bring Julia down. She will not become “unforgettable.” The movie also stars former Charlie’s Angel Cheryl Ladd, Sara Burns, Whitney Cummings, Simon Kassianides, Isabella Rice, and Robert Ray Wisdom.

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword – Opening May 12

This is Guy Ritchie’s next big project serving as director, co-writer, and producer. Charlie Hunnam has the title role of King Arthur in this medieval rags-to-riches tale with the help of retrieving the famous sword in the stone. The movie also stars Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law, and Eric Bana.

Everything, Everything – Opening May 19

Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Nicola Yun, Stella Meghie directed Everything, Everything, a romantic drama about 18-year-old Maddy trapped in her own hermetically sealed environment due to an illness. Fortunately, she attracts the interest of the boy next door who is set on building a relationship with her no matter the cost. The film stars Amandla Stenberg, Nick Robinson, Ana De La Reguera, and Anika Noni Rose.

Wonder Woman – Opening June 2

The long-awaited Wonder Woman standalone film will finally arrive in theaters this summer. Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, the superhero origin story traces Wonder Woman’s roots as Diana, princess of the Amazons. When an American pilot crashes on her island paradise and tells her of the horrors of war in the outside world, Diana leaves her home convinced that she can make a difference. The movie also stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, and Danny Huston.

The House – Opening June 30

The latest Will Ferrell comedy also stars Amy Poehler who play a married couple who lost their daughter’s college fund and turn their basement into an illegal casino in hopes of making back the money. Directed and co-written by Jay Cohen, the movie also stars Jason Mantzoukas, Nick Kroll, Allison Tolman, and Jeremy Renner.

Dunkirk – Opening July 21

This is Christopher Nolan’s next big project where he served as director, writer, and producer of this action thriller. Not much info has been given about this movie except for this line of copy given by Warner Bros.

“Dunkirk opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.”

The movie stars Kenneth Branagh, Harry Styles, James D’Arcy, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hardy.

Annabelle 2 – Opening August 11

Just when you thought it was safe to play with dolls again comes Annabelle 2. A dollmaker (aka Annabelle’s creator) and his wife welcome a nun and a handful of girls into their home when all hell breaks loose. The supernatural thriller stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia, and Miranda Otto.

It – Opening September 8

Stephen King’s creepy clown novel finally comes to the big screen early fall. It is the tale about Pennywise, a malevolent clown who has a penchant for murdering children and group of children who dare to ward him off. The cast includes Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer Chosen Jacobs, Nicholas Hamilton, and Bill Skarsgård.

The Lego Ninjago Movie – Opening September 22

Batman isn’t the only Lego movie this year. A group of secret warrior and Lego “master builders” come together to defeat the evil warlord Garmadon (aka “the Worst Guy Ever) in the Lego Ninjago Movie. The movie features the voice talents of Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Olivia Munn, Michael Pena, and Jackie Chan.

Blade Runner 20149 – Opening October 6

The long, long, long-awaited sequel to Bladerunner takes place 30 years after the events of the movie, with Ryan Gosling playing LAPD Officer and bladerunner on the search for Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) the first bladerunner who has been missing all these years. The movie also stars Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, and Jared Leto.

Geostorm – Opening October 20

Described as a “geopolitical suspense thriller,” the story takes place in the future where a group of scientists find a way to protect the earth from the ravishing effects of natural disasters — until something goes wrong. Directed by Dean Devlin, Geostorm stars Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Alexandra Maria Lara, Daniel Wu, Andy Garcia, and Ed Harris.

Justice League – Opening November 17

Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot return as Batman and Wonder Woman in DC Comics’ Justice League, where the two round-up other superheroes (Superman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and the Flash) in hopes of saving the planet “from an assault of catastrophic proportions.” Directed by Zack Snyder, the comic book movie also stars Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Raymond Fisher, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and J.K. Simmons.

Bastards – Opening TBD

Ed Helms and Own Wilson play brothers whose odd mother raised them to believe that their father had died when they were very young and now are on the search to find their real father in Bastards. The comedy also stars J.K. Simmons, Terry Bradshaw, and Glenn Close.

