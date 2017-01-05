‘Fairy Tail’ Manga Chapter 516: Erza Faces Eileen Belserion, While Wendy’s Transformation And Natsu’s Secret Revealed? [Spoilers]

Chapter 516 of popular Japanese manga Fairy Tail was packed with many surprises apart from the epic battle between Eileen and Erza. While the mother-daughter duo fought intensely and without a hint of compassion towards each other, Wendy and Natsu’s secret regarding dragonification was revealed.

Warning: Fairy Tail manga Chapter 516 spoilers and 517 speculations are ahead.

Even before the euphoria about the defeat of Zeref and Mavis’ creation Lacarde had subsided, the long-anticipated confrontation between Eileen Belserion and her own daughter, Erza, began. Despite being made aware of her true relation with Eileen, Erza stressed that she wouldn’t hesitate to stop anyone who posed harm to her “true” family. She was, of course, referring to the Fary Tail Guild members, who had taken her in after her own mother had abandoned her right after birthing. While Erza was so weak and fragile that Eileen may have presumed her dead, the guild members nursed Erza back to health and raised her as part of their family.

As expected, Eileen shared the same opinion and, wasting no time, struck first. After Eileen fired a magic blast towards Erza, the latter countered. However, the first of the Dragon Slayers, who had been bestowed with the power by the king of the dragons himself, easily blocked it. Although Eileen counters Erza’s initial attack, Wendy is right behind the latter. In quick succession, Wendy launched her Sky Dragon Wing Attack, and Erza followed it up with Black and Red Twin Blades attack. The unexpected and sudden onslaught hurt Eileen, but she wasn’t defeated.

Eileen claimed that Wendy too would suffer the same fate as she had because of the dragon seed inside her body. However, Wendy replied that despite the fact that she has a dragon seed inside her, she won’t undergo dragonification. Even before Eileen could compose herself after the shocking revelation, Wendy continued, stating that her mother, Grandeeney, the Sky Dragon, suppressed the growth of the dragon seed over time so that her dragonification won’t happen. Erza added that Igneel had done the same for Natsu.

After Eileen regains her composure, she launches multiple attacks that are expertly countered by Erza and Wendy. Moreover, Wendy routinely used clever enchantments to boost Erza’s ability. Even though Eileen managed to keep up with Erza’s heightened abilities, Wendy managed to one-up her at every turn. Taken aback by Wendy’s enchantment prowess, Eileen falls victim to Erza’s attack.

Thinking she has won after seeing her mother bleed, Erza stops, but Eileen reveals the true nature of the enchantment magic. A grievously wounded Eileen explains the limitation of enchantment magic, stating she failed to imprint herself on Erza because they are relatives and that Erza was still an infant when the magic was attempted. However, Eileen notes that enchantment magic has its compatibility nature, and before Erza or Wendy can react, Eileen is reborn by fusing into Wendy’s body. Right before Erza’s eyes, her beloved friend and fellow Fairy Tail Guild member Wendy is transformed into Wendy Belserion.

Meanwhile, Natsu, who was still feeling lost inside his own heart, meets his foster father, the Fire Dragon King Igneel, who explained that the dragon seed inside the latter had been momentarily stopped from maturing. However, another type of seed, known as the Demon Seed, was fighting to merge with it.

The Demon Seed’s existence with Natsu proved that he was indeed E.N.D. However, the seed is the reason Natsu was dying. Interestingly, the unification of the dragon and demon seed might indicate Natsu is dying, but as he is indeed the E.N.D., he won’t die unless he kills Zeref. The Dark mage himself initiated the entire process within Natsu because he was tired of his immortality, and hence, instead of dying, Natsu might transform into a demon, with a singular thought of ending Zeref’s life on his mind.

With Eileen and Wendy fusing into a single entity, Erza is faced with a tough problem. On one hand, she has vowed to protect her guild members from her own mother, but on the other hand, she may have to hurt Wendy, who is now fused with Eileen. If that’s not all, the Eileen-possessed Sky Dragon Slayer’s magic and powers might prove too much for Erza, who had been battling her mother with the help of her friend.

Chapter 517 of Fairy Tail manga is expected any day now. Hopefully, Hiro Mashima reveals what will happen to Natsu in the upcoming chapter.

[Featured Image by Hiro Hashima/Fairy Tail Manga]