‘Charmed’ Reboot Coming To The CW

In a move sure to please fans everywhere, The CW has informally decided to reboot the classic series Charmed. For those of you who don’t remember this WB Thursday night guilty pleasure, the story revolved around three sisters who also happened to be witches. And that’s the politically correct sense of the word, as in practitioners of magic with some heavy Wiccan overtones. The show starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and for Seasons 1 to 3, Shannen Doherty. After a brief kerfuffle during Season 3 that revolved around some disagreements with Milano and the executive producer, Brad Kern, her character was killed off and a new sister, played by Rose McGowan, was found.

According to Deadline, the reboot is going to be done by the team behind The CW hit Jane the Virgin. Jennie Snyder Urman, who is the show’s creator, will pair up with executive producer Ben Silverman and the powerhouse writing duo of Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardon. The pair of writers have already come up with a story with the help of Snyder Urman, and they will also serve as executive producers with Silverman.

In case longtime fans of the Halliwell sisters are concerned about this reboot, Snyder Urman has the requisite dramedy chops and experience to make this a potential smash. She has written for several high-profile shows before serving as executive producer on Jane, including a season as co-producer for Gilmore Girls. Additionally, this isn’t her first experience with a reboot of a classic. She was the co-executive producer for 90210 for two of the best seasons, 2 and 3.

It’s difficult to imagine how the Halliwell sisters could return, given how the original run of Charmed ended. The finale was a time travelling episode where Piper (Holly Marie Combs) is shown in the future reading to her own granddaughter named Prudence from the Book of Shadows, where all of their adventures from the previous eight seasons were written. In a nice Easter egg, the series ends with Prudence using telekinesis to close the front door of the Halliwell home, just like Prue did at the end of the first episode, “Something Wicca This Way Comes.”

It’s entirely possible that the sisters could return in cameos, filling in the unknown shenanigans of future Halliwells. Rose McGowan’s character Paige did become a Whitelighter, taking after her father, so it’s conceivable that she could show up in that role. Likewise, fitting in Piper and Phoebe could be done in much the same way Penny Halliwell was introduced in the original series.

If you’re wondering what the sisters are up to now, Holly Marie Combs (Piper) is currently starring on Pretty Little Liars as Ella Montgomery, Aria Montgomery’s (Lucy Hale) mother. She also starred with Shannen Doherty in 2015 on a reality road trip series, Off the Map with Shannen & Holly.

Shannen Doherty is currently undergoing a highly publicized battle with breast cancer that started when she was diagnosed in 2015.

Alyssa Milano is due to star in the Netflix original series Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later in 2017, and continues to be active in numerous humanitarian causes.

Rose McGowan had a brief hiccup with Hollywood after a 2015 tweet showed the rather sexist casting notes for an Adam Sandler, err… Madam Panhandler, project. She lost her agent and is considered a persona non grata by many directors. Fortunately, she has since found a starring role in the online action-thriller Chosen alongside Milo Ventimiglia of This is Us fame.

casting note that came w/script I got today. For real. name of male star rhymes with Madam Panhandler hahahaha I die pic.twitter.com/lCWGTV537t — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 18, 2015

Are you excited for this reboot of another great series? Let us know what your favorite Charmed moments were in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Netflix]