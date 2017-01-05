Does Lala Kent Have A Married Boyfriend? James Kennedy Discusses Relationship With Lisa Vanderpump

Lala Kent’s relationship has been a hot topic throughout the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, despite her mystery man’s identity being kept secret.

While several cast members of the show, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and Katie Maloney, claim Kent’s unidentified boyfriend is actually married with children, she has insisted that he is not married and remained mum on their romance.

Although Lala Kent is unwilling to identify her man at this point, her longtime friend and co-star, James Kennedy, was recently featured discussing their relationship with Lisa Vanderpump as cameras rolled at SUR Restaurant.

After Lala Kent failed to show up to the airport with her co-stars, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who were preparing to celebrate Madix’s birthday, Vanderpump wanted to know what got in the way of her plans.

After Vanderpump informs Kennedy that Lala Kent was a no-show for the cast’s planned trip to Sonoma, California, Kennedy expresses his surprises and reveals that Kent was talking about the trip just one night prior.

“He’s sneaky, I think. Like he kind of just follows Lala out sometimes,” Kennedy explained to his former boss, according to a report by Perez Hilton on January 3. “I feel like Lala is scared to do what she wants to do sometimes and I feel like Lala, if she’s told not to go to Sonoma then it could be two minutes before the plane and she wouldn’t board it. She’s completely wrapped around this guy’s finger.”

Once she heard Kennedy’s take on Lala Kent’s situation, Vanderpump admitted that she was concerned about the choices Kent was making. In turn, Kennedy informed her that Lala Kent was not making the right choices at all. He then claimed that Lala Kent is often afraid that her boyfriend will catch him at her house. According to Kennedy, he once pretended to be a knock on the door and in response, he was faced with a completely freaked out Lala Kent, who appeared to be on edge at the thought of her boyfriend arriving to her home unannounced.

“I don’t know if [Lala Kent] is dating a married man or not, but she’s dating someone who is shrouded in mystery,” Vanderpump told the cameras during a confessional. “She’s not allowed to speak his name out loud and I think Lala really deserves a little bit better than that.”

At the end of last year, after announcing she would no longer be featured on Vanderpump Rules, Lala Ken appeared on an episode of The Tomorrow Show, where she revealed that her boyfriend didn’t want to be on the show because he feared he could lose his endorsements.

After telling the hosts that she would like to be on WAGS, a show about the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes, Lala Kent revealed that Kennedy has actually met her mystery man.

“He has a lot of endorsement deals, and a lot of things that I’m sorry, he’s not going to screw up to appear on Vanderpump Rules,” Kent said, via Reality Tea.

“James knows, yeah…They have met….it was funny because James and I have hooked up before, so my guy kind of teased him about it,” Lala Kent recalled. “My man gets nervous when I go with him by myself, when I go with James, because we hooked up before, so I think he thinks that that would continue. But it would never. Because, it happened once and never happened again. So, clearly it wasn’t as great as we both thought it would be.”

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

