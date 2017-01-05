WWE News: WWE Apparently Has No Interest In Bringing Back Matt And Jeff Hardy

There have been rumors dating back to early 2016 that linked both Matt and Jeff Hardy to possible WWE returns, but now it seems that a return is a bit more doubtful this year than it was last year. Matt Hardy killed it in 2016 when he took over as the Broken Matt character. Matt even helped Jeff go crazy when Brother Nero became the youngest Hardy brother’s new persona.

This time last year, it seemed easy to assume that Jeff Hardy would leave TNA Wrestling for the WWE as WWE had rumors of interest. However, an injury he sustained forced him to re-sign with TNA. With Hardy not yet really becoming the star he would go on to be, WWE seemingly had no interest in him, but there were rumors of having him come back with Jeff simply because they could help the tag team division.

It seemed at least possible both men would jump, but with Jeff Hardy out due to injury, it seemed unlikely, so they stuck around. 2016 was truly ruled by things the Hardy brothers did. This started a lot of new rumors that WWE had an interest in bringing both back into the WWE when their deals expired with TNA. They happen to expire next month, and neither man has signed a new deal as of this writing. Many see this as a sign that the WWE could be bringing them back.

Not so fast, however. The Wrestling Observer reported today that WWE does not have any interest in bringing Jeff and Matt Hardy back despite what many have been hearing. TNA has been attempting to sign Matt and Jeff Hardy for months now and would like for them to be exclusive to TNA and not wrestle anywhere else, including the indies.

However, both brothers make very good money working with independent promotions, and TNA would have to massively up their deal to sign them to a deal like that. Matt Hardy alone has been a huge name that companies have been trying to bring in a lot, so he continues to get a ton of dates for indie events, and his merchandise sells extremely well too. Jeff Hardy often accompanies his brother or will do a big event without him and still see good payment for it.

Regardless, neither man would sign an exclusive deal unless it was with the WWE, where the money would certainly make sense, as well as the recognition. It is said that if Matt Hardy stuck around, that TNA would really like to use him on the creative team more this year. Of course, that is most likely why they want both Hardy brothers to stay in TNA exclusively, where they could use them a lot more, especially Matt.

Obviously, neither man has come out to claim they signed a new contract to stay with TNA, but there is an indication that they might have come to some sort of terms. Both Hardy brothers will appear on Fact of Life on Impact Wrestling tonight, a segment run by TNA Star Eli Drake. It is said that they have a big announcement for the show, which could indicate that they will announce they have re-signed to stay with TNA.

If not, it could always be something interesting yet crazy as always, so we cannot be certain. The only thing that does seem certain is that they won’t return to the WWE this year, at least according to one notable outlet. The thought is that with Triple H being interested in them last year, he would easily sign them for some sort of role in WWE for at least a year. Sadly, that may not happen, and both Jeff and Matt Hardy will end up staying with TNA.

We should not expect exclusivity, though, especially if the price they offered is not very high in comparison to what they can make from TNA Wrestling plus the indies. TNA did just announce that Dixie Carter sold her majority stake to Anthem Sports & Entertainment, meaning the money could be there to use. Of course, TNA would have to offer a lot of money for the brothers to be exclusive. Again, the only company that seems to make sense at this point is the WWE

*Note, the report has been updated to state WWE does indeed still have some interest in the Hardy brothers. Obviously as news goes, you always have to wait and see regardless. However, we wanted to correct the report.*

[Featured Image By TNA Wrestling]