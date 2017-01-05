Kody Brown Of ‘Sister Wives’ Speaks Out About Daughter Announcing She Is Gay, Shares His Thoughts

Kody Brown of Sister Wives was in for the shock of his life last week when his daughter Mariah revealed that she was gay. Kody had no idea that Mariah was going to reveal this news, but her father is actually taking the news really well. People got the chance to talk to Kody Brown, and he shared how he feels about Mariah’s announcement and loving his daughter no matter what her sexual preference. Kody supports his daughter. On the preview for next week, he is seen saying that he isn’t happy she is gay, but is happy she knows herself.

Being gay may be against Kody Brown’s fundamentalist Mormon faith, but that doesn’t mean that he isn’t going to stand by his daughter 100%. Kody loves Mariah and doesn’t care what her sexual preference is at all. Kody revealed that years ago he decided what he would do if one of his children ever revealed that they were gay. Kody said, “My job as a dad is to love and respect and not to judge.”

mosbys face when he hears my mom on the show???? #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/ZjgJPGAYSW — mariah (@mariahlian) December 19, 2016

The viewers just saw Mariah Brown share the news with the family about being gay. She actually told them right before Thanksgiving, so they have had some time to get used to the idea. Kody shared saying, “My reaction was just I am really glad she was born to us. I made my peace with God on this and he gave you to me because he knows that I am going to love you. Total acceptance.”

At this time, Kody Brown already has eighteen children. That is a lot of kids, but he does have them between four different wives. Kody shared with People saying, “I was at number 10 and I thought wow, ‘What am I going to think about that and what am I going to do? Well, on my watch I’m just going to love them.'” Mariah Brown is very lucky to have parents that love her no matter what.

this is for all the kids who are scared & afraid to come out. it gets better & you are worth it. i promise. https://t.co/ej3IkLRk8x — mariah (@mariahlian) January 4, 2017

The entire Brown family seems to be totally supportive of Mariah Brown and her announcement. When Mariah shared the news on Sister Wives last week, the show came to an end. Next week on the new episode the viewers will get to hear how the family reacts and how they feel. They are speaking out now, but it is a few months after they heard the news. On the preview, you see Meri Brown saying that she is just very surprised that she didn’t know because she thought she knew her daughter better than that. It was a shock to her that she hadn’t figured it out already.

Mariah Brown went to her Twitter and shared that she spent New Year’s Eve in Dublin with her sister Logan Brown and his girlfriend, Michelle. It sounds like they had a good time drinking a lot of beer and just enjoying the holiday together. It is great to see that Mariah has the support of her family after such a big announcement. You could tell that she was really nervous to tell them, but felt relieved once it was finally done.

Are you shocked to hear that Kody Brown is being so supportive of his daughter and her decision? Do you feel like the entire family will be the same way? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Sister Wives on TLC on Sunday nights. The new episode this week is when you will see the Brown family’s reaction to the news Mariah just shared.

[Featured Image By Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Live]