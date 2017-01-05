Full List Of All Sears, Kmart, And Macy’s Stores Closing In 2017: Is Your Favorite Store On The List?

2016 appeared to be the year that numerous celebrities were lost, and many of them far too early in their young lives. As 2017 is just a mere five days old, there are already a number of losses taking place, but in an entirely different way. Sears, Kmart, and Macy’s have all announced that they are closing a huge amount of stores, and the full lists are now available. Check it and see if your nearest locations will soon be no more.
As reported by Fox 2 Now, a number of Kmart and Sears stores will be completely closed by the end of March of this year. Employees of the stores closing were informed by the company on Wednesday, and they had to let a lot of people know. By the time spring is over, 150 stores total will be closed by Sears Holding — 108 Kmart locations and 42 Sears.
Alabama
Kmart
2003 US Hwy 280 Bypass, Phenix City AL
300 Highway 78 E, Jasper AL
Sears
301 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence AL (Auto Center closing)
Arkansas – Sears only
1901 S Caraway Rd Jonesboro AR
California – Kmart stores only
333 Sierra St, Kingsburg CA
3600 Wilson Rd, Bakersfield CA
3001 Iowa Avenue, Riverside CA
25 West Polk St, Coalinga CA
Colorado – Kmart stores only
363 S Broadway, Denver CO
2809 North Ave, Grand Junction CO
Connecticut
Kmart
45 Shunpike Rd, Cromwell CT
Sears
90 Elm St; Enfield Square, Enfield CT
Florida
Kmart
1501 Normandy Village, Jacksonville FL
4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples FL
2111 S Federal Hwy, Fort Pierce FL
15271 Mcgregor Blvd, Fort Myers FL
19400 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte FL
2211 W Irlo Bronson Hwy, Kissimmee FL
501 N Beneva Rd, Sarasota FL
1801 Northwest Hwy 19, Crystal River FL
111 Town & Country Drive, Palatka FL
Sears
301 Eagle Ridge Dr, Lake Wales FL (Auto Center closing)
Georgia
Kmart
1601 Highway 40 East, Kingsland GA
3200 Macon Rd, Columbus GA
33 W Montgomery Cross Road Savannah GA
365 Habersham Village Circle, Cornelia GA
Sears
2601 Dawson Rd, Albany Mall Albany GA (Auto Center closing)
5555 Whittlesey Blvd Columbus GA
As you can see, there are some locations where Sears Auto Centers are closing which makes things eve more difficult for locals. Not only will they have to deal with losing the retailers, but many are losing their nearest vehicle repair services as well. Obviously, as stated earlier, the majority of the closures are Kmart locations.
Hawaii – Kmart only
4561 Salt Lake Blvd Halawa / Honolulu HI
Iowa – Kmart stores only
5700 Gordon Drive, Sioux City IA
2600 Dodge St, Dubuque IA
3810 University Avenue, Waterloo IA
Illinois – Kmart stores only
2851 Belt Line Parkway Alton IL
3655 Nameoki Rd Granite City IL
Indiana
Kmart
750 Indian Boundary Rd Chesterton IN
1460 West State Rd 2 La Porte IN
Sears
Sears 1235 S Reed Rd Kokomo IN
Kansas
Kmart
4820 S 4th St Trafficway Leavenworth KS
4200 W Kellogg Dr Wichita KS
Sears
2259 S 9th St Salina KS
You will also notice that many states only have Kmart locations closing and not nearly as many Sears. That is simply due to the larger number of Kmart stores currently in the country and with production coming in under at many, they are on the chopping block.
Kentucky
Kmart
14662 N US Highway 25 East Corbin KY
1710 West Highway 192 London KY
191 Outer Loop Rd Louisville KY
3010 Fort Campbell Blvd Hopkinsville KY
2815 West Parrish Avenue Owensboro KY
2945 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green KY
14662 N US Highway 25 East Corbin KY
1501 Paris Pike Georgetown KY
Sears
5101 Hinkleville Rd Paducah KY (Auto Center closing)
Louisiana
Kmart
1400 S Clearview Parkway New Orleans LA
115 South Airline Hwy Gonzales LA
Sears
9001 Cortana Pl, Cortana Mall Baton Rouge / Cortana LA (Auto Center closing)
197 Westbank Expressway, Oakwood Mall, Gretna LA (Auto Center closing)
Massachusetts
Kmart
9 Plaza Way Fairhaven MA
1130 Newport Avenue South Attleboro MA
Sears
262 Swansea Mall Drive Swansea MA (Auto Center closing)
Maine
Kmart
688 Hogan Rd Bangor ME
Sears
10 Whitten Rd Augusta ME (Auto Center closing)
Michigan
Kmart
17580 Frazho Rd Roseville MI
3541 Highland Rd Waterford MI
165 Wayne Rd Westland MI
6455 US 31 N Acme Township MI
29600 Ford Rd Garden City MI
3555 O’Neill Drive Jackson MI
5400 S Cedar St Lansing MI
1396 South Main St Adrian MI
1501 E Apple Ave Muskegon MI
4855 Ann Arbor Rd Plymouth MI
Sears
3099 28th St SE Grand Rapids MI (Auto Center closing)
Minnesota
Kmart
1305 Highway 10 West Detroit Lakes MN
Sears
12737 Riverdale Blvd NW Coon Rapids MN (Auto Center closing)
1850 Adams St Mankato MN (Auto Center closing)
Missouri
Kmart
2304 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City MO
1003 S Bishop Ave Rolla MO
6650 Manchester Ave St Louis MO
1477 State Highway 248 Branson MO
3101 S Glenstone Ave Springfield MO
Sears
3600 Country Club Dr Jefferson Cty MO (Auto Center closing)
3702 Frederick Ave Saint Joseph MO
New York
Kmart
4645 Commercial Drive New Hartford NY
Sears
1261 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst NY (Auto Center closing)
2000 Walden Ave Cheektowaga NY (Auto Center closing)
1 N Galleria Dr Middletown NY (Auto Center closing)
9605 Queens Blvd Rego Park NY
Please note that while all of these stores between Kmart and Sears will be closed by the end of the spring, some will be closed before the end of February. Most of them will be closed by the end of March.
North Carolina – Kmart stores only
545 US Hwy 29 North Concord NC
815 S College Rd Wilmington NC
1931 Skibo Rd Fayetteville NC
102 New Market Madison NC
201 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro NC
North Dakota – Sears only
3902 13th Ave South Fargo ND (Auto Center closing)
New Jersey – Kmart stores only
645 Highway 18 East Brunswick NJ
Route 9 & Route 47 Rio Grande NJ
1468 Clementon Rd Clementon NJ
800 Black Horse Pike Pleasantville NJ
New Mexico – Sears
1000 S Main St Roswell NM
Nevada – Kmart only
10405 S Eastern Ave Henderson NV
Ohio
Kmart
225 West Avenue New Boston OH
1005 East Columbus St Kenton OH
1284 Brice Rd Reynoldsburg OH
I-70 & Mall Rd St. Clairsville OH
1500 Coshocton Ave Mount Vernon OH
185 Upper River Rd Gallipolis OH
3515 N Maple Avenue Zanesville OH
Sears
1075 N Bridge St Chillicothe OH (Auto Center closing)
1701 River Valley Circle S Lancaster OH (Auto Center closing)
2000 Brittain Rd Akron OH (Auto Center closing)
Richmond Mall Richmond Hts OH (Auto Center closing)
Oklahoma
Kmart
4 East Shawnee St Muskogee OK
Sears
428 SW C Ave Lawton OK
1901 S Yale Ave Tulsa OK
Pennsylvania
Kmart
1890 Fruitville Pike Lancaster PA
1320 E Grandview Blvd Erie PA
120 Mall Blvd Monroeville PA
5820 Shaffer Rd Dubois PA
100 Cross Roads Plaza Mt. Pleasant PA
5600 Carlisle Pike US 11 Mechanicsburg PA
Sears
1500 Mall Run Rd Uniontown PA (Auto Center closing)
3595 Capital City Mall Camp Hill PA (Auto Center closing)
1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr Selinsgrove PA (Auto Center closing)
3245 E State St Hermitage/Sharon PA
Rhode Island – Sears only
1500 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket RI
South Carolina
Kmart
254 Highway 72 By-Pass Greenwood SC
3801 B Clemson Blvd Anderson SC
8571 Rivers Avenue North Charleston SC
Sears
2701 David H Mcleod Blvd Florence SC (Auto Center closing)
South Dakota – Kmart only
3020 W 12th St Sioux Falls SD
Tennessee
Kmart
305 W Economy Rd Morristown TN
Sears
2101 Fort Henry Dr Kingsport TN (Auto Center closing)
Texas
Kmart
1101 Fort Hood St Killeen TX
3061 S John Redditt Dr Lufkin TX
1120 Mc Rae Blvd El Paso TX
9484 Dyer St El Paso TX
Sears
4101 E 42nd St Odessa TX (Auto Center closing)
Utah – Kmart stores only
1153 W Highway 40 Vernal UT
2010 N Main St Layton UT
Virginia
Kmart
6101 N Military Hwy Norfolk VA
1355 West Main St Salem VA
1419 Hershberger Rd N W Roanoke VA
3655 Plank Rd Fredericksburg VA
Sears
500 Gate City Hwy Bristol VA (Auto Center closing)
Washington
Kmart
5132 6th Ave Tacoma WA
Sears
18600 Alderwood Mall Pkwy Lynnwood WA (Auto Center closing)
West Virginia
Kmart
1050 Division St Parkersburg WV
731 Beverly Pike Elkins WV
250 Three Springs Drive Weirton WV
Sears
225 Meadowbrook Rd Bridgeport WV
Towne Center Mall Charleston WV (Auto Center closing)
Wisconsin – Kmart stores only
1425 E Highway 151 Platteville WI
2211 S Green Bay Rd Racine WI
Wyoming – Kmart only
1840 Dell Range Blvd Cheyenne WY
Macy’s will be closing a great number of stores as well, and once all is over, there will be a total of 68 locations shutting its doors. According to the full list revealed by the Boston Globe, there are a lot of locations in California (five), Florida (four), and New York (four) shutting down. Texas (eight) and Pennsylvania (six) even further up there, though, as they lead the pack.
Some Macy’s stores have already closed:
- Laurel Plaza, North Hollywood, CA
- Ala Moan Jewel Gallery, Honolulu, HI
- Valley Fair, West Vallery, UT
As revealed by CNBC, the full amount of 69 Macy’s stores closing will be complete and shut down by the middle of 2017. Over the course of the next few years, at least 32 more Macy’s locations will also be closed or have their leases allowed to expire.
Kmart, Sears, and Macy’s are three huge retailers who are going to be shutting down more than 200 store locations between them. 2017 is not starting off well for those businesses, but perhaps this down-sizing will help them prosper more over time. The full lists for all three retailers are complete at this time, but it isn’t known if more will be added as those begin to shut down. While it may help the companies, those losing locations near them will have to figure out a way to get their fix from those stores.
[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]