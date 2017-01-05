Full List Of All Sears, Kmart, And Macy’s Stores Closing In 2017: Is Your Favorite Store On The List?

2016 appeared to be the year that numerous celebrities were lost, and many of them far too early in their young lives. As 2017 is just a mere five days old, there are already a number of losses taking place, but in an entirely different way. Sears, Kmart, and Macy’s have all announced that they are closing a huge amount of stores, and the full lists are now available. Check it and see if your nearest locations will soon be no more.

As reported by Fox 2 Now, a number of Kmart and Sears stores will be completely closed by the end of March of this year. Employees of the stores closing were informed by the company on Wednesday, and they had to let a lot of people know. By the time spring is over, 150 stores total will be closed by Sears Holding — 108 Kmart locations and 42 Sears.

Alabama

Kmart

2003 US Hwy 280 Bypass, Phenix City AL

300 Highway 78 E, Jasper AL

Sears

301 Cox Creek Pkwy, Florence AL (Auto Center closing)

Arkansas – Sears only

1901 S Caraway Rd Jonesboro AR

California – Kmart stores only

333 Sierra St, Kingsburg CA

3600 Wilson Rd, Bakersfield CA

3001 Iowa Avenue, Riverside CA

25 West Polk St, Coalinga CA

Colorado – Kmart stores only

363 S Broadway, Denver CO

2809 North Ave, Grand Junction CO

Connecticut

Kmart

45 Shunpike Rd, Cromwell CT

Sears

90 Elm St; Enfield Square, Enfield CT

Florida

Kmart

1501 Normandy Village, Jacksonville FL

4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples FL

2111 S Federal Hwy, Fort Pierce FL

15271 Mcgregor Blvd, Fort Myers FL

19400 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte FL

2211 W Irlo Bronson Hwy, Kissimmee FL

501 N Beneva Rd, Sarasota FL

1801 Northwest Hwy 19, Crystal River FL

111 Town & Country Drive, Palatka FL

Sears

301 Eagle Ridge Dr, Lake Wales FL (Auto Center closing)

Georgia

Kmart

1601 Highway 40 East, Kingsland GA

3200 Macon Rd, Columbus GA

33 W Montgomery Cross Road Savannah GA

365 Habersham Village Circle, Cornelia GA

Sears

2601 Dawson Rd, Albany Mall Albany GA (Auto Center closing)

5555 Whittlesey Blvd Columbus GA

As you can see, there are some locations where Sears Auto Centers are closing which makes things eve more difficult for locals. Not only will they have to deal with losing the retailers, but many are losing their nearest vehicle repair services as well. Obviously, as stated earlier, the majority of the closures are Kmart locations.

Hawaii – Kmart only

4561 Salt Lake Blvd Halawa / Honolulu HI

Iowa – Kmart stores only

5700 Gordon Drive, Sioux City IA

2600 Dodge St, Dubuque IA

3810 University Avenue, Waterloo IA

Illinois – Kmart stores only

2851 Belt Line Parkway Alton IL

3655 Nameoki Rd Granite City IL

Indiana

Kmart

750 Indian Boundary Rd Chesterton IN

1460 West State Rd 2 La Porte IN

Sears

Sears 1235 S Reed Rd Kokomo IN

Kansas



Kmart

4820 S 4th St Trafficway Leavenworth KS

4200 W Kellogg Dr Wichita KS

Sears

2259 S 9th St Salina KS

You will also notice that many states only have Kmart locations closing and not nearly as many Sears. That is simply due to the larger number of Kmart stores currently in the country and with production coming in under at many, they are on the chopping block.

Kentucky



Kmart

14662 N US Highway 25 East Corbin KY

1710 West Highway 192 London KY

191 Outer Loop Rd Louisville KY

3010 Fort Campbell Blvd Hopkinsville KY

2815 West Parrish Avenue Owensboro KY

2945 Scottsville Rd Bowling Green KY

14662 N US Highway 25 East Corbin KY

1501 Paris Pike Georgetown KY

Sears

5101 Hinkleville Rd Paducah KY (Auto Center closing)

Louisiana

Kmart

1400 S Clearview Parkway New Orleans LA

115 South Airline Hwy Gonzales LA

Sears

9001 Cortana Pl, Cortana Mall Baton Rouge / Cortana LA (Auto Center closing)

197 Westbank Expressway, Oakwood Mall, Gretna LA (Auto Center closing)

Massachusetts



Kmart

9 Plaza Way Fairhaven MA

1130 Newport Avenue South Attleboro MA

Sears

262 Swansea Mall Drive Swansea MA (Auto Center closing)

Maine

Kmart

688 Hogan Rd Bangor ME

Sears

10 Whitten Rd Augusta ME (Auto Center closing)

Michigan

Kmart

17580 Frazho Rd Roseville MI

3541 Highland Rd Waterford MI

165 Wayne Rd Westland MI

6455 US 31 N Acme Township MI

29600 Ford Rd Garden City MI

3555 O’Neill Drive Jackson MI

5400 S Cedar St Lansing MI

1396 South Main St Adrian MI

1501 E Apple Ave Muskegon MI

4855 Ann Arbor Rd Plymouth MI

Sears

3099 28th St SE Grand Rapids MI (Auto Center closing)

Minnesota



Kmart

1305 Highway 10 West Detroit Lakes MN

Sears

12737 Riverdale Blvd NW Coon Rapids MN (Auto Center closing)

1850 Adams St Mankato MN (Auto Center closing)

Missouri

Kmart

2304 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City MO

1003 S Bishop Ave Rolla MO

6650 Manchester Ave St Louis MO

1477 State Highway 248 Branson MO

3101 S Glenstone Ave Springfield MO

Sears

3600 Country Club Dr Jefferson Cty MO (Auto Center closing)

3702 Frederick Ave Saint Joseph MO

New York

Kmart

4645 Commercial Drive New Hartford NY

Sears

1261 Niagara Falls Blvd Amherst NY (Auto Center closing)

2000 Walden Ave Cheektowaga NY (Auto Center closing)

1 N Galleria Dr Middletown NY (Auto Center closing)

9605 Queens Blvd Rego Park NY

Please note that while all of these stores between Kmart and Sears will be closed by the end of the spring, some will be closed before the end of February. Most of them will be closed by the end of March.

North Carolina – Kmart stores only

545 US Hwy 29 North Concord NC

815 S College Rd Wilmington NC

1931 Skibo Rd Fayetteville NC

102 New Market Madison NC

201 N Berkeley Blvd Goldsboro NC

North Dakota – Sears only

3902 13th Ave South Fargo ND (Auto Center closing)

New Jersey – Kmart stores only

645 Highway 18 East Brunswick NJ

Route 9 & Route 47 Rio Grande NJ

1468 Clementon Rd Clementon NJ

800 Black Horse Pike Pleasantville NJ

New Mexico – Sears

1000 S Main St Roswell NM

Nevada – Kmart only

10405 S Eastern Ave Henderson NV

Ohio

Kmart

225 West Avenue New Boston OH

1005 East Columbus St Kenton OH

1284 Brice Rd Reynoldsburg OH

I-70 & Mall Rd St. Clairsville OH

1500 Coshocton Ave Mount Vernon OH

185 Upper River Rd Gallipolis OH

3515 N Maple Avenue Zanesville OH

Sears

1075 N Bridge St Chillicothe OH (Auto Center closing)

1701 River Valley Circle S Lancaster OH (Auto Center closing)

2000 Brittain Rd Akron OH (Auto Center closing)

Richmond Mall Richmond Hts OH (Auto Center closing)

Oklahoma



Kmart

4 East Shawnee St Muskogee OK

Sears

428 SW C Ave Lawton OK

1901 S Yale Ave Tulsa OK

Pennsylvania

Kmart

1890 Fruitville Pike Lancaster PA

1320 E Grandview Blvd Erie PA

120 Mall Blvd Monroeville PA

5820 Shaffer Rd Dubois PA

100 Cross Roads Plaza Mt. Pleasant PA

5600 Carlisle Pike US 11 Mechanicsburg PA

Sears

1500 Mall Run Rd Uniontown PA (Auto Center closing)

3595 Capital City Mall Camp Hill PA (Auto Center closing)

1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr Selinsgrove PA (Auto Center closing)

3245 E State St Hermitage/Sharon PA

Rhode Island – Sears only

1500 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket RI

South Carolina

Kmart

254 Highway 72 By-Pass Greenwood SC

3801 B Clemson Blvd Anderson SC

8571 Rivers Avenue North Charleston SC

Sears

2701 David H Mcleod Blvd Florence SC (Auto Center closing)

South Dakota – Kmart only

3020 W 12th St Sioux Falls SD

Tennessee

Kmart

305 W Economy Rd Morristown TN

Sears

2101 Fort Henry Dr Kingsport TN (Auto Center closing)

Texas



Kmart

1101 Fort Hood St Killeen TX

3061 S John Redditt Dr Lufkin TX

1120 Mc Rae Blvd El Paso TX

9484 Dyer St El Paso TX

Sears

4101 E 42nd St Odessa TX (Auto Center closing)

Utah – Kmart stores only

1153 W Highway 40 Vernal UT

2010 N Main St Layton UT

Virginia

Kmart

6101 N Military Hwy Norfolk VA

1355 West Main St Salem VA

1419 Hershberger Rd N W Roanoke VA

3655 Plank Rd Fredericksburg VA

Sears

500 Gate City Hwy Bristol VA (Auto Center closing)

Washington

Kmart

5132 6th Ave Tacoma WA

Sears

18600 Alderwood Mall Pkwy Lynnwood WA (Auto Center closing)

West Virginia

Kmart

1050 Division St Parkersburg WV

731 Beverly Pike Elkins WV

250 Three Springs Drive Weirton WV

Sears

225 Meadowbrook Rd Bridgeport WV

Towne Center Mall Charleston WV (Auto Center closing)

Wisconsin – Kmart stores only

1425 E Highway 151 Platteville WI

2211 S Green Bay Rd Racine WI

Wyoming – Kmart only

1840 Dell Range Blvd Cheyenne WY

Macy’s will be closing a great number of stores as well, and once all is over, there will be a total of 68 locations shutting its doors. According to the full list revealed by the Boston Globe, there are a lot of locations in California (five), Florida (four), and New York (four) shutting down. Texas (eight) and Pennsylvania (six) even further up there, though, as they lead the pack.

Some Macy’s stores have already closed:

Laurel Plaza, North Hollywood, CA

Ala Moan Jewel Gallery, Honolulu, HI

Valley Fair, West Vallery, UT

As revealed by CNBC, the full amount of 69 Macy’s stores closing will be complete and shut down by the middle of 2017. Over the course of the next few years, at least 32 more Macy’s locations will also be closed or have their leases allowed to expire.

Kmart, Sears, and Macy’s are three huge retailers who are going to be shutting down more than 200 store locations between them. 2017 is not starting off well for those businesses, but perhaps this down-sizing will help them prosper more over time. The full lists for all three retailers are complete at this time, but it isn’t known if more will be added as those begin to shut down. While it may help the companies, those losing locations near them will have to figure out a way to get their fix from those stores.

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]