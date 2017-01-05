Wrestling News: ‘TNA Impact Wrestling’ Promotes Live Show Amid New Majority Owner

The lifespan of Total Nonstop Action (TNA) wrestling has been anything but consistent over the course of their near-15-year career. In the beginning, the weekly pay-per-views and appearances of many former WCW stars who lost their job just one year earlier helped gain the interest from the fans.

Moreover, the development of stars such as AJ Styles, America’s Most Wanted (James Storm and Chris Harris), and former Ring of Honor stars Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, and Low-Ki allowed the company to climb their way into being a legitimate No. 2 contender in the pro wrestling television circuit.

Both the X Division and the “Knockouts” Women’s Division were highlighted frequently on TNA. In an era where both the Cruiserweight and Women’s Division in the WWE was at a weak point, TNA capitalized on this and showcased the divisions properly.

However, executive leadership got in the way as TNA aged, and the fans felt the brunt of all the clashes from the top of the office.

Over the years, TNA has exhibited a very inconsistent balance of power. In the beginning, Jerry and Jeff Jarrett were in charge. Then, Dixie Carter stepped in and became the president of the company. During her run in charge, Vince Russo, Hulk Hogan, and Eric Bischoff all had their hands in the creative jar, which was one of the downfalls of WCW before their demise.

Most recently, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan became the president of the company, as well as bailing them out of insurmountable financial ruin on more than one occasion.

Corgan as the leader did not last long, as he became irate that TNA executives, namely Dixie Carter and John Gaburick, were having negotiations with WWE over a possible purchase.

All of a sudden, when strong feelings occurred that TNA would see its final days around the 2016 Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the company cashed in on yet another life, as Anthem Sports & Entertainment funded the company. Now, they have officially purchased TNA and are the new majority owners, causing Dixie Carter to resign.

Executive Vice President Ed Nordholm commented on the acquisition via press release (h/t PW Torch).

“As we grow Anthem’s linear, digital, and mobile platforms globally, top tier content with global appeal is key to that success and this acquisition is a perfect strategic addition to our portfolio. Impact has been a dominant wrestling brand around the world for more than a decade and we are confident that Anthem can leverage its assets and strategic partnerships to take Impact Wrestling to even greater heights.”

The major downfall on Anthem purchasing TNA, however, is their taping schedule. Many have reported that TNA is only set to have three to four tapings for the entire year, which would be a substantial blow to both the talent and the fans. Many fans have voiced their concern about this as well, since TNA would have to fit three months of programming in one taping.

Despite this, TNA is promoting that the next event on Thursday, January 5 will indeed be a live episode. The company is encouraging viewers to extend their DVR just in case of an overrun.

Don't forget! We are LIVE tonight! pic.twitter.com/pzWWgfswb2 — TNA WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2017

While a live episode of Impact Wrestling is a good start to 2017, it seems to be quite deceiving. Not only would a good live episode excite the viewers to want more of the same, but the expectation will be high for the following episodes. Unfortunately, if the taping schedule is indeed true, fans will have to wait until the spring in order to see another live episode.

For all the current talent in TNA, finding other promotions to compete for while waiting for the next taping, if allowed in their contract, may be the best option to take.

