Andi Dorfman And Kaitlyn Bristowe Team Up To Face ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall In Awkward Reunion

Andi Dorfman has made amends with her Bachelorette ex-boyfriend Nick Viall more than two years after their not-so-friendly reality TV split, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t awkward. Dorfman and fellow Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe faced off against the current Bachelor star on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the trio revealed that they are now all on friendly terms.

Viall made it to the final rose ceremony on both Andi and Kaitlyn’s seasons of The Bachelorette, but he was rejected by both women as he prepared to propose. He later headed to the summertime spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, where he ended another short-lived romance, before landing the lead role as The Bachelor.

E! News posted a video of the awkward late night reunion which had Nick turning to his onetime love Andi Dorfman and saying, “Can I just say thank you for not picking me?” Dorfman thanked her ex right back.

Laughing off the awkwardness …. @nickviall @kaitlynbristowe @jimmykimmellive A photo posted by Andi Dorfman (@andi_dorfman) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Later in the conversation, Bristowe joked that she regretted following Dorfman’s lead by taking Nick as her runner-up on the ABC reality show. When asked if he ever hangs out with Andi and Kaitlyn, Viall said he sees them occasionally and that they are all “friendly.”

Well, at least Andi and Kaitlyn are. While Dorfman admitted it was “so awkward” to be reunited with Nick, the two former Bachelorette stars are good friends even when the cameras aren’t rolling. In fact, Andi and Kaitlyn are such close pals that they even had a “viewing party for two” as they watched the premiere episode of The Bachelor. You can see the entire exchange in the video at the bottom of this article.

Viewing. Party. Of Two. ????????????#JimmyKimmel #TheBachelor @kaitlynbristowe @jimmykimmellive A photo posted by Andi Dorfman (@andi_dorfman) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:48pm PST

Andi Dorfman has come a long way in the two years following her initial anger at Nick Viall. In case you need a refresher, Dorfman had a memorable face-off with the future Bachelor star on her season’s After the Final Rose special after he called her out for sleeping with him during their overnight date. At the time, a hurt Nick questioned why Andi “made love” with him in the Fantasy Suite when she knew she was picking Josh Murray as her final man.

Dorfman previously called her runner-up “classless” for bringing up their bedroom business on national TV, telling the Huffington Post: “That’s supposed to be private and I don’t know what purpose you’re accomplishing by doing that. ”

Andi even admitted she almost walked off the set of the ABC update show after Viall called her out in front of the live audience. In her tell-all book, It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After, Andi wrote that her tryst with Nick was constantly brought up during her relationship with Murray and that it contributed to the demise of the relationship.

And, like Andi, Kaitlyn faced a similar situation after she slept with Nick during her season. In an unheard of move on the ABC reality show, Andi’s Bachelorette successor slept with Viall several weeks ahead of the Fantasy Suite dates and later had to tell future fiancé Shawn Booth about it. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kaitlyn said she wasn’t ashamed of her pre-Fantasy Suite sex, but admitted she was stunned by viewers’ reactions to it.

“I’m a 30-year-old woman and I make my own decisions, and intimacy, to me, is part of a relationship,” she said. “I don’t know why everyone is so shocked by it.”

While Bristowe ended her Bachelorette season with an engagement that is still going strong more than 18 months later, Andi Dorfman wasn’t so lucky. Andi split from fiancé Josh Murray a few months after The Bachelorette filming ended and she is still single.

Take a look at the video below to see Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe reuniting with Nick Viall.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Amazon]