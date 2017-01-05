Nicki Minaj Confirms Breakup With Meek Mill: ‘I’m So Over You, Baby Good Lookin’ Out’

Nicki Minaj confirmed her breakup with Meek Mill after nearly two years of dating. With a tweet that she is “single” and an Instagram post quoting Beyonce, “I’m so over you, baby good lookin’ out,” Nicki appears to be ready to move on to bigger and better things.

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u???? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill have officially split after rumors have been circling around the celebrity couple for weeks. According to People, the couple’s split sparked up the internet last month after the 29-year-rapper temporarily deleted his Instagram account and Nicki Minaj began posting cryptic messages hinting that her relationship was over.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 10, 2016 at 1:24am PST

Minaj also posted a photograph on Instagram of a pair of blue and gold Chanel slides with the lyrics to Beyonce’s song, “Best Thing I Never Had.”

“Thank God u Blue ♥ it. Thank God I dodged a bullet. I’m so over u. Baby good lookin out. #BestThingINeverHad thank u for this epic gift @sincerearmani”

It looks like Nicki’s hints were correct and now that they have officially confirmed their breakup, Minaj is promising new music and more dedication to her fans this new year.

Nicki Minaj did share photographs of her and the rapper looking happy up until the beginning of December. Where did the celebrity couple go wrong?

Throughout their two years of dating, Nicki Minaj has shown off multiple rings that have sparked engagement rumors, but the couple has always denied having any wedding plans, according to Nylon.

“I’m not engaged yet. He said that my third ring would be my engagement ring. But sometimes he calls me his fiancée, and I’m always trying to stop him, like, ‘Nope! I ain’t got that third ring yet!'”

The female rapper even talked about potentially starting a family with the Philadelphia-born rapper.

“And, you know, if that happens, if I get married, then I’ll have a child, and that’ll be fun, because I can’t wait to hold my baby.”

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill confirmed their relationship in March 2015.

Nicki Minaj appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in the spring of 2015. Although she was reportedly dating Mill at the time, Nicki referred to herself as single.

“I don’t even want to say that I’m in a relationship anymore, because I think when people hear that, they go to like the mean place…”

Nicki reminds Ellen and the viewers that she was previously in a twelve-year relationship with Safaree Samuels.

“You know, I used to be secretive…I used to say, ‘I’m not in a relationship,’ even though I was in a 12-year relationship [with rapper Safaree Samuels]. Now I feel like just going back to that and saying, ‘You know what? I’m single.'”

Rest assure, Nicki Minaj will be just fine without a man by her side, she assured Marie Claire in November of 2016.

“Nowadays, I feel like [young women] see marrying into money—I think that’s a big thing now. I don’t want that to be a woman’s goal in life. I want your goal in life to be to become an entrepreneur, a rich woman, a career-driven woman.”

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jan 2, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Nicki Minaj has always been a supporter of independent women.

“You have to be able to know that you need no man on this planet at all, period. He should feel that, because when a man feels that you need him, he acts differently.”

Will Nicki Minaj stay single for a while or will another man come and sweep her off her feet?

The female rapper promised fans new music in 2017, surely the breakup provided a lot of inspiration. Let the single women anthems commence.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images]