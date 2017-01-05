Pornhub Year In Review: What Were The Habits Of Adult Entertainment Watchers?

With all of the end-of-year lists coming out for 2016, one that everyone always looks forward to is the Pornhub year in review. This list gives insight into the adult entertainment habits of the billions of watchers a day, and their discoveries may surprise you!

One of the most interesting things that the Pornhub year in review infographic talked about was the actual hours of porn watched by the site’s visitors. By their calculations, more than four billion hours of porn were watched in the year 2016 alone. Furthermore, they estimated that more than 23 billion people visited Pornhub in 2016, and more than 91 billion videos were watched. By their calculations, that means that each person who visited the site watched 12 videos per visit. One might want to spend that time actually performing the actions viewed in the videos, but who are we to deny a person a good time?

The United States was the country that had the most visitors to the site, while Iceland came in at number two (which gives a whole new meaning to “the weather outside is frightful, but inside, it’s so delightful…let it snow, let it snow, let it snow”), and the United Kingdom came in at number three. Rounding out the top ten were Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, Norway, Australia, Sweden, and The Netherlands.

Another thing that the Pornhub year in review reported on was how different trends affected the viewing habits of adult entertainment watchers. For example, on Election Day, Pornhub experienced a surge in viewership, with the final results as coming in higher than was normal for a typical Tuesday. In fact, on the day that former reality star Donald Trump — who also made a few cameos in a few adult movies back in the day, though not as a performer — became president, viewership on the site was up by 17%.

However, at 11:00 p.m. EST — which is, traditionally, the time that the winner of the presidential election is announced — the viewership on the site tumbled by more than 20%, presumably to tune into the election. When the results weren’t announced at that time, traffic to the site jumped back up, with normal levels resuming by 1:00 a.m. EST. When Hillary Clinton conceded the election at 2:00 a.m. EST, traffic to the site jumped by another 10%.

Finally, the Pornhub year in review looked at how the weather affected the adult film watching habits of its visitors. Specifically, the site focused on how Winter Storm Jonas affected traffic. Jonas — a/k/a Snowzilla — blasted through the East Coast from January 22nd to January 24th, leaving the states in a virtual shutdown when mobility proved to be an issue.

Naturally, people did what they normally do in a snowstorm — and Pornhub proved it when they studied the effects of Winter Storm Juno in 2015 — and that is, they go to an adult entertainment site and warm themselves up in another way. Specifically, cities that were the worst affected by Jonas — Boston and New York City — had a surge in visitors to the site, with an 8% and 9% increase, respectively, in each of the cities.

But the city that visited Pornhub the most during Winter Storm Jonas was Philadelphia, which had a staggering 14% increase in viewership as the snow came tumbling down.

