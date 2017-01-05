Christina El Moussa Reportedly Wants Her Own ‘Flip Or Flop’ Spinoff, Did She Have An Affair?

Christina El Moussa is allegedly gunning for a series of her own. After announcing her separation from husband Tarek last month, a report claims the Flip or Flop star is hoping to land a spinoff series.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, Christina El Moussa is at odds with HGTV because they are reportedly attempting to convince her to reunite with Tarek for the sake of the show and if they don’t, they will reportedly cut ties with the couple when their contracts expire. However, while she has no intentions of getting back with her former partner, she is reportedly determined to stay on television.

“[Christina El Moussa]’s upset because she knows that if she doesn’t cooperate she might never get her own show, which is now her dream,” the magazine’s source said, according to a report by Hollywood Life on January 4.

Christina El Moussa has been starring alongside her husband, Tarek, in Flip or Flop since 2013.

Following their split announcement, which came seven months after their actual separation, Christina El Moussa and her now-estranged husband were reportedly given an ultimatum by the network in which they allegedly were told, “Either finish out your contracts or we’ll take you to court [for breach of contract].”

Also Hollywood Life noted, the network reportedly told the Flip or Flop stars, “You guys need to work together, be seen together as a family, [and] walk down the street together.”

Days after their December 12 separation announcement, Tarek and Christina El Moussa were spotted together in Newport Beach, California, but while they shared a quick hug, they left in separate vehicles. At the time, fans believed that a reunion was possible, but now, the outing has been written off as a “setup” and an “attempt to save the show.”

In response to the story, Christina El Moussa’s rep claimed she was not hoping to star in her own spinoff after the potential end of Flip or Flop.

After Tarek and Christina El Moussa confirmed the end of their marriage, HGTV released a statement claiming that there were no plans to end the series in December.

“We admire and appreciate Tarek and [Christina El Moussa]’s great work on Flip or Flop,” the network said in a statement obtained by TV Line. “When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop, and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

Tarek and Christina El Moussa have remained active on social media in the months since they split, but when it comes to the future of their show, they have remained completely silent as they focus on their two young children, Taylor Reese, 7, and Brayden James, 1.

In other Christina El Moussa news, the television star was recently accused of texting another man while married to Tarek. According to a second report by In Touch Weekly, Christina El Moussa grew close to Gary Anderson, a contractor, when the “older, wealthy divorcée” was hired to redo her and Tarek’s pool in 2015.

“Tarek was suspicious that [Christina El Moussa] was getting involved with someone but had no concrete evidence,” the insider alleged. Then, in May, Christina El Moussa was reportedly caught texting Anderson, which led to Tarek storming out of their home with a gun.

While Christina El Moussa denies being involved with anyone prior to her separation, she and Anderson are believed to be dating currently.

To see more of Christina El Moussa and her husband, Tarek, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7 airing on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]