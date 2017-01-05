Zombie Outbreak Would Kill Nearly All Humanity In 100 Days, UK Scientists Claim

A zombie outbreak could exterminate most of humanity in less than 100 days, a group of scientists at a university in the United Kingdom revealed. Their zombie apocalypse research also led them to conclude in less than six months, the remaining living souls would either die of various causes or become zombies themselves.

Leicester University students calculated the exact amount of time it would take for a zombie virus to infect every person on the face of the Earth. They developed and utilized a mathematical disease prediction model to determine how the zombie outbreak would flourish and ultimately infect the populace.

The zombie outbreak would spread rapidly, according to the United Kingdom Leicester University project. Human beings would become infected and die shortly after coming into contact with one another, the Daily Mail reports.

Scientists have deemed the state of being infected by a zombie virus conscious deficit hypoactivity disorder (CDHD). The condition has been described as an acquired syndrome where the infected have lost control over their actions.

The mass extinction scenario study began last October and focused on how citizens of the United Kingdom were prepping for a zombie apocalypse — and perhaps most importantly, where they were going wrong in their preparations.

The U.K. researchers have admitted their results are not perfect. The mathematical model used could not take into account some significant variables, such as humans killing zombies. The young scientists aptly indicated humans stand a better chance at fending off extinction if survivors channel their inner “Rick Grimes” and slaughter as many zombies as possible.

Approximately 36 percent of the population in the United Kingdom has a bugout bag ready just in case disaster strikes. The United States Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has long urged citizens to build a 72-hour kit full of essential survival items to keep handy at home, work, and inside vehicles, Survivor Jane notes.

The U.K. study determined the items commonly found inside the bugout bags (BOB) packed by their fellow citizens would not sustain them during a zombie apocalypse or any major disaster. Gun ownership is not entirely illegal in the United Kingdom, but possession is strictly limited, which would likely make surviving a zombie outbreak far more difficult in the U.K. than in the United States — strictly from a self-defense perspective.

Researchers discovered that most U.K. citizens with bugout bags listed food, medical supplies, and cellphones among the top items in their emergency kits. Most of the individuals surveyed did not reportedly include essential items such as matches or even a bottle to hold water. A total of 61 percent of the citizens with bugout bags participating in the study packed food in their bags, but only 53 percent had included medical supplies in their survival packs, the Big Bang U.K. Scientists & Engineer Fair reports.

U.K. Space Agency research fellow Lewis Dartnell urged citizens to include a fire starting kit, water bottle, knife, and rope in their survival bags. American preppers typically include a water purification kit (along with learning how to purify water when the kit runs out) in their bugout bags, among many other multi-use items such as duct tape.

“People’s survival instincts are strong but without a greater focus on STEM skills, the speed at which we’d return to ‘society as we know it’ would be seriously impeded,” Professor Dartnell said. “Rather than duck and cover, the country needs to know how to stand and recover from any disaster.”

Professor Dartnell is also the author of the author of The Knowledge: How to Rebuild Our World From Scratch. In his book, he instructed readers to flee to the beach, supermarket, or a golf course if an apocalypse occurs. Dartnell said glass will be essential to the rebuilding of society. He further contends other raw materials, such as chalk and seaweed, will also be of major importance post-apocalypse.

“Clearly we shouldn’t be worrying twenty four seven about a potential apocalypse but it’s interesting to take a snap shot of where we are now and how we’d fare – individually and as a society,” Professor Dartnell continued.

The professor also claimed the average grocery store would offer enough supplies to keep the people who found it alive for 55 years. This statement has widely been rebuked by preppers from around the world on social media. The survivalist community staunchly maintained supermarkets would be raided within hours after an apocalypse and would have to be enormous to contain enough shelf-stable food to keep even a single family alive for one year.

Finding a still-stocked supermarket and having the numbers of trained family or group members to hold it after disaster strikes would not be an easy task, the prepping community also notes. Even if a grocery store contained a robust gardening section with heirloom seeds, the supermarket family would have to go outdoors to grow the food, making them vulnerable not only to the zombie virus or any other pandemic, but also being shot by marauding hordes — like Negan’s group of Saviors in The Walking Dead.

