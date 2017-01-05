Sean Lowe Calls Son ‘Dumb’: ‘Bachelor’ Fans Not Pleased With Comment About His Son

Sean Lowe has been keeping a low profile for the past couple of months while The Bachelor has been on a hiatus. Now that Nick Viall is going through the journey to find love, Sean and his wife Catherine have wished him luck and Lowe even offered up his advice to Nick during the first episode of The Bachelor. Of course, Lowe has his hands full with a young son, who travels with him everywhere. And fans who have followed him for a long time know that he likes to play jokes and tweet some controversial things at times. But his recent joke about his son, Samuel Thomas, crossed the line with some people.

According to a new Instagram post, Sean Lowe shared a picture of his wife with his son, where he announced that he had traveled to Colorado from Texas. And while he and Catherine were excited about being in Colorado, he called his son “dumb” for not realizing that they had traveled to another state. People who have followed Sean thought it was a funny comment, but some people were not pleased with his comment about Samuel.

“We’re in Colorado! Not that the baby knows any different. He’s a baby, he’s dumb,” Sean Lowe wrote on Instagram, which was also a comment he shared on Twitter.

Of course, he didn’t tell his son that he was dumb. And Samuel may not even understand the word “dumb,” so even if Lowe was to use it in front of Samuel, it is very possible that he wouldn’t comprehend what was going on. But some people were so upset about the comment that they called him disrespectful and questioned his parenting.

“Not cool calling your baby “dumb” great start in life for your “son” #NiceParenting #Disrespectful,” one person replied to Sean Lowe, who wrote back with another joke, sharing, “I think I’m in the clear. He doesn’t check Instagram very often.”

And it sounds like this person wasn’t the only one who was rattled, as another person wrote to him on Instagram, sharing, “Awful comment. There’s a difference between having a sense of humor and being unapologetically disrespectful.”

Clearly, Sean Lowe didn’t really care about what people thought about him calling his son “dumb” for not realizing that they had traveled to a different state. But Lowe clearly just meant it as a joke, even though some people thought it was out of line. And based on the reactions on his Instagram page, his loyal fans could do nothing but laugh at his choice of words.

“I totally know it’s a joke. So since everyone is responding, when my child was about 3 I said that word playfully when he didn’t understand something and he never forgot it and has a somewhat low self esteem. I just wouldn’t play around with that word when they start talking somewhat well. For my kiddo it tainted his confidence. Just a little pointer. But have fun while there are little, I get the humor, I know you’re joking,” one person wrote to Sean Lowe after reading some of the comments that questioned his parenting.

Another person added, “Sean and Catherine don’t back down to please anyone about what you right if they don’t like there is a delete button. I find you critics are out of place I suspect vey soon they will be told what part of the bed to sleep. go lecture to your kids.”

What do you think of Sean Lowe’s comment about his son Samuel? Are you surprised that he called his son “dumb” or do you think that his comment was harmless?

