Is Macy’s Closing A Store Near You? Here’s A Complete List

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Macy’s, Inc. announced the closure of 68 stores. According to the official press release, these store closures are part of the 100 closings announced last August.

Completed 2016 Closings:

Laurel Plaza, North Hollywood, CA (475,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 105 associates);

Ala Moana Jewel Gallery, Honolulu, HI (2,000 square feet; opened in 1986; 9 associates);

Valley Fair, West Valley City, UT (106,000 square feet; opened in 1970; 53 associates);

Announced Year-End 2016 Closings:

The following Macy’s locations will be offering final clearance sales starting Monday, Jan. 9; the sales will run for approximately eight to 12 weeks, with the exception of the Lancaster Mall, as final clearance sales are already in progress at that location.

Greenwood, Bowling Green, KY (124,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 63 associates);

Carolina Place, Pineville, NC (151,000 square feet; opened in 1993; 69 associates);

Douglaston, Douglaston, NY (158,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 144 associates);

Downtown Portland, Portland, OR (246,000 square feet; opened in 2007; 85 associates);

*Lancaster Mall, Salem, OR (67,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 53 associates);

Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire, WI (104,000 square feet; opened in 1991; 55 associates)

Year-End Closings:

Mission Valley Apparel, San Diego, CA (385,000 square feet; opened in 1961; 140 associates);

Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA (141,000 square feet; opened in 1990; 77 associates);

Lakeland Square, Lakeland, FL (101,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 68 associates);

Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, FL (195,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 83 associates);

Sarasota Square, Sarasota, FL (143,000 square feet; opened in 1977; 86 associates);

University Square, Tampa, FL (140,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 73 associates);

CityPlace, West Palm Beach, FL (108,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 72 associates);

Georgia Square, Athens, GA (121,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 69 associates);

Nampa Gateway Center, Nampa, ID (104,000, square feet; opened in 2009; 57 associates);

Alton Square, Alton, IL (180,000 square feet; opened in 1978; 54 associates);

Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, IL (149,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 87 associates);

Eastland, Bloomington, IL (154,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 55 associates);

Jefferson, Louisville, KY (157,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 52 associates);

Esplanade, Kenner, LA (188,000 square feet; opened in 2008; 101 associates);

Bangor, Bangor, ME (143,000 square feet; opened in 1998; 65 associates);

Westgate, Brockton, MA (144,000 square feet; opened in 2003; 79 associates);

Silver City Galleria, Taunton, MA (152,000 square feet; opened in 1992; 82 associates);

Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, MI (102,000 square feet: opened 1983; 51 associates);

Eastland Center, Harper Woods, MI (433,000 square feet; opened in 1957; 121 associates);

Lansing, Lansing, MI (103,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 57 associates);

Westland, Westland, MI (334,000 square feet; opened in 1965; 106 associates);

Minneapolis Downtown, Minneapolis, MN (1,276,000 square feet; opened in 1902; 280 associates);

Northgate, Durham, NC (187,000 square feet; opened in 1994; 72 associates);

Columbia, Grand Forks, ND (99,000 square feet; opened in 1978; 53 associates);

Moorestown, Moorestown, NJ (200,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 107 associates);

Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, NJ (224,000 square feet; opened in 1970; 77 associates);

Preakness, Wayne, NJ (81,000 square feet; opened in 1963; 72 associates);

Cottonwood, Albuquerque, NM (173,000 square feet; opened in 1996; 56 associates);

Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV (178,000 square feet; opened in 1966; 84 associates);

Great Northern, Clay, NY (88,000 square feet; opened in 1989; 55 associates);

Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, NY (140,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 58 associates);

The Marketplace, Rochester, NY (149,000 square feet; opened in 1982; 77 associates);

Eastland, Columbus, OH (121,000 square feet; opened in 2006; 73 associates);

Sandusky, Sandusky, OH (133,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 61 associates);

Fort Steuben, Steubenville, OH (132,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 59 associates);

Promenade, Tulsa, OK (180,000 square feet; opened in 1996; 58 associates);

Neshaminy, Bensalem, PA (211,000 square feet; opened in 1968; 89 associates);

Shenango Valley, Hermitage, PA (106,000 square feet; opened in 1976; 69 associates);

Beaver Valley, Monaca, PA (203,000 square feet; opened in 1987; 78 associates);

Lycoming, Muncy, PA (120,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 61 associates);

Plymouth Meeting, Plymouth Meeting, PA (214,000 square feet; opened in 1966; 74 associates);

Washington Crown Center, Washington, PA (148,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 67 associates);

Parkdale, Beaumont, TX (171,000 square feet; opened in 2002; 67 associates);

Southwest Center, Dallas, TX (148,000 square feet; opened in 1975; 68 associates);

Sunland Park, El Paso, TX (105,000 square feet; opened in 2004; 71 associates);

Greenspoint, Houston, TX (314,000 square feet; opened in 1976; 70 associates);

West Oaks Mall, Houston, TX (244,000 square feet; opened in 1982; 135 associates);

Pasadena Town Square, Pasadena, TX (209,000 square feet; opened in 1962; 78 associates);

Collin Creek, Plano, TX (199,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 103 associates);

Broadway Square, Tyler, TX (100,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 65 associates);

Layton Hills, Layton, UT (162,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 72 associates);

Cottonwood, Salt Lake City, UT (200,000 square feet; opened in 1962; 88 associates);

Landmark, Alexandria, VA (201,000 square feet; opened in 1965; 119 associates);

River Ridge, Lynchburg, VA (144,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 60 associates);

Everett, Everett, WA (133,000 square feet; opened in 1977; 109 associates);

Three Rivers, Kelso, WA (51,000 square feet; opened in 1987; 57 associates);

Valley View, La Crosse, WI (101,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 57 associates)

Other 2017 Closings:

Simi Valley Town Center (men’s/home/kids), Simi Valley, CA (190,000 square feet; opened in 2006; 105 associates);

Mall at Tuttle Crossing (furniture/home/kids/men’s), Dublin, OH (227,000 square feet; opened in 2003; 52 associates)

Store Openings:

Macy’s will be opening four new Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores.

New Macy’s stores will be opening in:

Westfield Century City, Los Angeles, CA (a 155,000 square-foot store to open in spring 2017; Macy’s previously operated a 136,000 square-foot store in this location which closed in January 2016);

Fashion Place, Murray, UT (160,000 square feet; to open in spring 2017; approximately 150 associates)

New Bloomingdale’s stores will be opening in:

Westfield Valley Fair Shopping Center, San Jose, CA (150,000 square feet; to open in spring 2019; approximately 250 associates);

The SoNo Collection, Norwalk, CT (150,000 square feet; to open in fall 2019; approximately 200 associates)

