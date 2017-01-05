Dorit Kemsley On Forgetting Gossip-Driven Dinner Discussion: ‘I Don’t Hold Back’

Dorit Kemsley is new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she’s learning that everything she says and does will be analyzed, not only by her co-stars but by viewers as well. Of course, Dorit is close friends with Lisa Vanderpump, and she may have heard a few things from the veteran housewife, especially in regard to last year’s drama in Dubai. Kemsley wanted to get to know her co-stars on her own, so she decided to invite Lisa Rinna to a dinner party at her home. But the conversation quickly turned to Eileen Davidson, who had lost her mother the year prior.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorit Kemsley is now speaking out about her decision to discuss Eileen losing her mother on the show. During the dinner party, the conversation came up because Kemsley appeared to have an opinion about how Eileen handled the drama last year, possibly because of what Lisa Vanderpump has told her.

Both Dorit and her husband, PK, revealed that they thought it was unfair for Davidson to withhold the news about her mother passing last year. Just a few days prior to the ladies filming the reunion, Eileen’s mother suddenly passed away. She decided not to share the news with anyone because she didn’t want any differential treatment at the reunion. But Dorit and PK thought it was unfair for her co-stars.

RECAP: #RHOBH Eileen Davidson Attacks Dorit Kemsley Over Grief Criticism + PK Confronts Lisa Rinna On Beef with LVP https://t.co/kuDS6Cqy4i pic.twitter.com/EcypwO88Py — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 4, 2017

“Neither PK nor myself had any intention of ‘dissecting’ the deaths of both Lisa R. and Eileen’s family members. We were talking about the mere fact that if people had known Eileen was going through a bereavement, I’m sure there would have been support and understanding. We never had any intention for Lisa R. and Eileen to take offense from anything said. We respect them and feel for them both with those they’ve lost. In fact, the topic of Eileen’s mother passing was such a small conversation during a very long dinner party with a lot of conversation that I hadn’t even remembered it a week later when I saw Eileen and she mentioned it,” Dorit Kemsley explains on her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo.

During the episode, fans were surprised that she couldn’t remember what she had talked about, as she seemed shocked that Davidson didn’t tell her co-stars about her mother passing before the reunion special. Both Dorit Kemsley and her husband were quite vocal during the dinner party, so it’s surprising that they didn’t remember the conversation. Even Lisa Rinna felt that she was set up at the party, hinting that Vanderpump’s opinions may have influenced how Dorit and her husband understood the situation.

#RHOBH Eileen Davidson Is Pissed Dorit Kemsley & PK Remarked About The Loss of Her Mother: ‘Who Is Anyone To Judge!’ https://t.co/qRRS2i1ndT pic.twitter.com/CFqq28Gf28 — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 5, 2017

“I didn’t realize every comment and opinion was going to be analyzed or shared, and nothing mean or hurtful was being said… As I’ve said, I don’t hold back, but maybe I’ll have to be on my guard more in the future. Most importantly, though, I don’t want any drama with either of these ladies. I think a simple dinner conversation got a bit misconstrued, and I would never diminish or dismiss the magnitude or importance of losing a loved one,” Dorit Kemsley explains on her Bravo blog in an effort to clear up any beliefs that she may have gossiped about Eileen.

Even though Kemsley is brand new to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she’s learning that nothing she says will quickly be forgotten. And maybe she’s realizing that she can’t talk about her co-stars in front of the camera without being held accountable for every word.

What do you think of Dorit Kemsley’s explanation as to why she couldn’t remember the conversation? Do you think she is innocent in this matter?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]