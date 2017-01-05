Mysterious Marijuana Illness Spikes In Legalized States

As more and more states move towards legalizing marijuana, doctors and hospitals have noticed a spike in a mysterious marijuana-related illness.

There has been a spike of patients showing up at emergency rooms in states where marijuana is legal experiencing symptoms such as intense vomiting and unbearable abdominal pain. While some medical professionals are currently at a loss when it comes to these symptoms, the mysterious marijuana illness does have a name. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS for short, is the name of this mysterious medical illness that has spiked in states where marijuana is now legal.

Medical experts believe this marijuana illness is caused by regular and long-term use of the drug.

Per NCBI, one study reveals that not only has there been a spike in the mysterious marijuana illness, the number of diagnoses of this illness has nearly doubled in two different Colorado hospitals since the year the state decided to regulate medical marijuana.

The Huffington Post reports it was ten years ago that this mysterious marijuana illness was first discovered. Despite being around for nearly a decade, there still isn’t much known about the illness. Dr. Kennon Heard believes frequently using marijuana in high doses causes the receptors in a person’s body to change which is what causes the marijuana illness to surface.

“The most likely cause is that people using marijuana frequently and in high doses have changes in the receptors in their body, and those receptors become dysregulated in some way, and it starts causing pain.”

How Is The Illness Treated?

Medical experts have found one of the better ways to relieve the symptoms of this mysterious marijuana illness that has spiked is to take hot baths and/or showers. Some doctors are even using hot baths to help diagnose whether or not a patient has this marijuana illness. It is also not uncommon for patients to receive IV fluids to assist with the vomiting. However, medical experts believe the only way to cure the illness is for the patient to significantly reduce the amount of marijuana they consume. In some cases, the patients may need to quit smoking marijuana entirely.

Dr. David Steinbruner, an ER physician at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, also believes this marijuana illness is connected to heavy and long-term use of marijuana. He believes the easiest way to understand it is to think of it the same way as alcohol.

A person who has the occasional alcoholic beverage isn’t likely to suffer serious long-term negative problems or medical issues because of the alcohol. A person, however, who drinks a lot of alcohol on a regular basis over an extended period of time is likely to develop medical issues. Steinbruner believes this same concept can be applied to marijuana use and this mysterious illness.

“The corollary would be alcohol. So small amounts may be fine for people, but over a long time it will cause all kinds of problems.”

It does appear as if symptoms for this marijuana illness will disappear after a few days of abstaining from using marijuana. However, long term effects of this illness can result in other medical problems such as kidney failure.

Due to the fact that marijuana hasn’t been legal in the United States for very long and medical experts haven’t had the time or means to do a lot of research on how the drug effects humans, no one really knows what all could happen to someone who consumes marijuana long-term.

Per Business Insider, it goes without saying that marijuana has been proven to be medically beneficial for individuals with all sorts of ailments including epilepsy, glaucoma, anxiety, cancer, Alzheimer’s, and multiple sclerosis.

The real question is whether or not the risks of the mysterious marijuana illness is worth taking by legalizing marijuana in more states when compared to the number of medical benefits marijuana has been able to offer people.

Do you think consuming marijuana is worth the risk of developing the illness when you consider the other medical benefits it offers? Do you think legalizing marijuana is the right or wrong decision? Share your thoughts on this matter in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by underworld/ShutterStock]