UFO Hunter Spots ‘Face Of Jesus’ On Mars — Turin Shroud Sculpture Shows Aliens May Have Started Christianity, Conspiracy Theorists Claim

A UFO hunter claims to have irrefutable proof of close cultural links between human Christian civilization and an ancient Martian civilization. According to the alien hunter, a carving on Mars spotted in an image of the Martian surface snapped by NASA’s Curiosity rover bears an eerie resemblance to the face on Jesus on the famous Turin Shroud (see image below).

The bizarre claim was made by UFO blogger Scott C.Waring in a December 5, 2016 post to his UFO Sightings Daily blog. Waring claimed that the Martian carving, uncannily similar in appearance to the face of Jesus on the Turin Shroud, was found close to other remains of ancient alien civilization on Mars.

“The Jesus-like face below is difficult to see. It looks similar to the Shroud of Turin.”

According to Waring, other archaeological remains of ancient Mars civilization spotted lying close to the alien Turin Shroud sculpture on Mars included carvings similar to those produced by the ancient Mesoamerican Mayan civilization that emerged as early as 2000 B.C. in Mexico and central America.

The Martian archaeological artifacts, according to Waring, belonged to an ancient race of tiny humanoid Martians who lived on Mars millions of years ago.

“I found some more ancient ruins from the tiny alien race that lived in this area of Mars,” Waring commented. “In the photos above, you can see some sculptures. They are very reminiscent of ancient Mayan carving.”

“The photos above have two sculptures in it. One is a bird face with a matching upside down bird face below it…mirroring it,” Waring continued. “Then just below the bird faces there is the Mayan face. The face has rigid lines.”

DID ALIENS START CHRISTIANITY? Shock claim 'Jesus' face found on Mars' https://t.co/MuABzc0po9 — Azmera Nichole (@azmeranic) January 5, 2017

Waring’s latest bizarre discovery on Mars, according to UFO hunters, supports the claim that there are close cultural, historical and biological links between human civilization and ancient humanoid civilization on Mars. The presence of an alien Turn Shroud sculpture on Mars implies that ancient Mars aliens had worshiped a Martian version of Jesus millions of years before Christianity emerged on Earth.

Alien hunters claim that Mars hosted thriving humanoid civilizations hundreds of thousands or millions of years ago. But the civilizations were wiped out in a series of thermonuclear device explosions set off by technologically advanced but warlike alien species.

A small group of Martians escaped the nuclear holocaust and arrived in UFOs as settlers on Earth, according to UFO hunters. The group of Martian setters became the ancestors of the human race.

The close historical, cultural and biological relationship between ancient Martians and Earthlings explains why alien researchers often stumble upon material remains of ancient civilization that bear uncanny resemblance to those produced by human civilizations, UFO hunters claim.

But, according to UFO researchers, a tiny race of Martians also survived the nuclear holocaust on Mars. Waring ascribes the latest artwork discoveries on Mars to the alleged tiny alien race he claims are only about a few inches tall.

Waring is one of the leading proponents of the theory that Mars is currently populated by a race of humanoid aliens averaging about six-inches in height. The aliens have lived on Mars for millions of years during which they built advanced civilizations.

The Inquisitr reported last June that alien hunters claimed to have found “absolute proof” of intelligent six-inch humanoid beings on Mars. YouTube alien hunter Paranormal Crucible claimed to have spotted a six-inch humanoid Martian peeping from behind a rock at the Curiosity rover exploring the Martian surface (see YouTube below).

“Interesting anomaly found by the rover, which looks like a little Martian.”

Paranormal Crucible also claimed that the six-inch Martian was remarkably similar in appearance to the famous six-inch “Atacama Alien” skeleton discovered in Chile in 2003. This led UFO enthusiasts to suggest that the Atacama Alien was a Mars alien who died while visiting Earth in a UFO.

“Whatever it is it looks humanoid, reminds me of the Atacama Alien, about the same size too. This one is around six inches.”

The Inquisitr also reported in July that alien hunters claimed to have discovered a six-inch doorway to the home of a tiny Mars alien. The alleged tiny alien cottage with a six-inch doorway was spotted in an old photo of the Martian surface captured by NASA’s Spirit rover deployed to Mars in 2004.

“This is absolute 100% proof that a tiny intelligent species on Mars.”

“This dark doorway into this tiny home was found by YouTube user Luxor2012UFO,” Waring wrote at the time. “This is the most mind-blowing discovery I have seen all week. This doorway is about 3 inches by 6 inches. It is perfect. All its corners are just perfect.”

According to alien hunters, structures with “perfect corners” are conclusive evidence of intelligent design because they do not exist in nature. They are found in nature only due to intervention by an intelligent designer, such as humans or intelligent extraterrestrial species.

Alien hunters claimed last October to have spotted a 3-cm alien attempting, commando-style, to sabotage NASA’s Curiosity rover after it wandered uncomfortably close to his home.

The tiny alien jumped into the rover’s wheel, looking for exposed machinery to destroy or wires to cut so as to make the rover break down.

[Image by Dianelos Georgoudis | Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and resized | CC BY-SA 3.0]