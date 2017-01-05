David Puckett Found: Body Pulled From Icy Pond Identified As Missing 6-Year-Old Colorado Boy

Authorities have confirmed that the body pulled from an ice-covered Colorado pond is that of David Puckett, the 6-year-old boy who went missing from his home on New Year’s Eve.

On Wednesday, the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office announced after examining the body that David had suffered no traumatic injuries, according to Fox 31 Denver.

Nevertheless, following the autopsy the coroner stated that more tests are needed to determine exactly what caused David’s death, CBS News reports.

Investigators working on David’s case noted that the Aurora Police Crimes Against Children Unit is continuing to investigate the incident to find out exactly what happened to David.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, David vanished on December 31, at about 5:30 p.m. but an Amber Alert was not immediately issued after he was reported missing by his parents. Police announced this was because authorities believed David simply wandered away from his Aurora home, which is located about 15 miles southeast of Denver.

The next day, during a news conference held by the Aurora Police Department, David’s mother, Stephanie Puckett, spoke but was visibly so upset, she could barely contain herself. Trying to hold back tears, she stated David was a good boy who was very energetic. Stephanie also emphasized that David was “only 6-years-old” and that the coat he likely left the house with was “not a very thick coat.” Stephanie explained how worried she was that something awful would happen to David due to the cold winter weather and the clothing he had been wearing when he vanished. She also pleaded, “Bring my baby home.”

@AuroraPD #FindingDavid. 40 from APD & Puckett family laid wreath in memory of a beautiful little boy,David Puckett. R ❤️s go to family. pic.twitter.com/fpllzgQisR — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) January 4, 2017

It was not until Monday that the Aurora Police Department announced that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation agreed to issue an Amber Alert in David’s case because of the length of time he had been missing and the very cold winter weather that was expected to engulf the region. Chief of Police Nicholas Metz further noted that there was great concern about David’s well-being because when he went missing he was reportedly not wearing clothing appropriate for a cold climate. David’s family told authorities that when the child disappeared he was wearing green camouflage pants, a black t-shirt, black and orange boots, and a lightweight tan coat.

#Breaking: Searchers have found a body of a young boy in a frozen Aurora pond while searching for #DavidPuckett. pic.twitter.com/kRq0XVA95r — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) January 3, 2017

Then, on Tuesday, during another of multiple searches for David, a child’s body was found in a pond at Olympic Park. According to The Denver Channel, the pond had been checked before by both David’s family and investigators working on the case but it was not considered a location where David could have vanished because there did not appear to be any cracks in the ice. When police dogs led authorities to the pond, it was checked a second time and divers then entered the icy pond and discovered David’s body.

Following the discovery, Metz held another press conference to inform the public of the tragic find, saying a child’s body had been found underneath the ice inside the pond.

After being notified that a child’s body had been discovered, David’s family was “devastated,” even though a definite identification had not yet been made, The Denver Channel reports.

This kid broke my heart. He's a friend of David Puckett's, and stopped by the memorial with his family. #FindingDavid #aurora @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/sMka4Cygy8 — Jennifer Kovaleski (@JennKovaleski) January 4, 2017

Police announced they are continuing to investigate the pond where David’s body was located as a crime scene, even though it appears David’s death was accidental, according to Fox 31 Denver.

On Wednesday, Aurora Police officers joined David’s family at the pond where David was found, placing a wreath at the location. They also put together a video dedicated to the child called Remembering David, in which Police Chief Metz said to his family, “I want you to know that over these last few days, members of the Aurora Police Department and so many other law enforcement officers really wanted to help you find David… This wreath is just a small token of our support.”

