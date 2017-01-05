Tiny Harris Moves Forward With T.I. Divorce, Requests Hearing For Alimony And Child Support

It looks like Tiny Harris isn’t changing her mind about wanting to divorce T.I. and move on. The former Xscape singer filed for divorce from the Atlanta rapper early in December, but T.I. was reportedly waiting for things to blow over. That hasn’t happened, and now Tiny’s lawyer is asking for a special court date to establish temporary custody, child support, and alimony.

After news broke that Tiny had filed to end her marriage to T.I., the rapper jumped on Instagram with a message for his fans.

He posted a meme that said, “A wise man once said nothing.”

If that wasn’t enough of a clue that he was talking about how he wouldn’t be commenting on reports of his impending divorce, T.I. captioned the meme by saying, “Lies may be told, false stories may be printed, but greatness need not say a muuuuf**kin thing.”

I'll take Big Business over this lil Bullshit any day…. Get ya shit straight & Keep it that way. #USorELSE #ItsaLifestyle #MySauceRunnithOver @hideokibespoke A photo posted by TIP (@troubleman31) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

Tiny had a message of her own. As the Inquisitr previously reported, T.I.’s estranged wife also jumped on Instagram to get her feelings out. In a New Year’s Eve message, she posted her own meme that touched on how God opens and closes doors. Many fans believed that Tiny’s message was talking directly about her decision to file for divorce from T.I. To make it even more obvious, Tiny captioned the photo with this message.

“Thankful for all things I’ve endured in life. It has gave me strength, knowledge, wisdom & UNDERSTANDING!! Feeling great about 2017! God see’s & knows all & my faith is too strong to break me! Stay prosperous & Blessed in the New Year of 2017.”

It seems that Tiny Harris is still in her feelings because she has posted a couple of times since New Year’s Eve and what she is choosing to share all point to the end of her marriage. Tiny posted this picture of herself and her kids, making sure to thank God once again for her children but she made no mention of T.I.

Best thing by far to happen to me in 2016 is My newest lifeline, My Sunshine, my Blessing from God @heiressdharris Worth any sacrifice! I cherish all 7 of my kids. Something forever mine! My package is Irreplaceable.. ???????????????????? A photo posted by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:16pm PST

On Wednesday, Tiny took to Instagram again to post another meme. This one must have been speaking to her because she wanted everyone to know that her astrological sign is Cancer.

The beginning of the meme starts off by saying, “Cancers will love you until no end. No matter how bad you hurt them.”

U betta know it… 7/14♋️ All Day!!!???? A photo posted by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jan 4, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

Apparently, T.I. thought Tiny’s divorce filing was just a phase and that she’d get over it and get back together with him like she always has. After 15 years together, the rapper thought he and his wife could get through anything, and TMZ reported that he was waiting patiently for her to calm down so they could work things out.

Between Tiny’s continued friendship with Floyd Mayweather Jr. even after T.I. confronted him in Las Vegas a few years back and rumors that T.I. has been stepping out with notorious Atlanta escort Ana Montana, it looks like Tiny isn’t playing. According to Bossip, Tiny and her lawyers are asking for a hearing in March to settle things temporarily. She wants alimony, child support, and custody of their three kids together.

Recently, T.I. and Tiny’s relationship has been described as amicable, but that might be changing soon. According to rumors, Tiny wants half of everything, and she already has lawyers working on her behalf. Will Tiny’s push for custody, alimony, child support, and half of T.I.’s assets in this divorce cause the estranged couple to get ugly with each other?

[Featured Image by Prince Williams/Getty Images]