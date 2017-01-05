Watch ‘Star’ Season 1 Episode 2 Free Online, On Demand And Streaming Live [Video]

Star, the new Fox musical show by Lee Daniels, is settling nicely into its timeslot. The show that follows the story of three young girls and their rise to stardom airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Starring Jude Demorest as Star Davis, Brittany O’Grady as her half-sister, Simone Davis, and Ryan Destiny as their friend, Alexandra, the show is drawing as much attention for its musical videos as for its weekly episodes. Hopes are high that Star can follow in Empire’s footsteps and also become a big success. The lyric videos are popular, and fans are sharing the music, as well as watching the show on TV, streaming live online, and on demand. Yahoo is providing free access to Star episodes online, and you can watch the pilot and Season 1, Episode 2 “The Devil You Know” below. Check out the videos in the player above to watch behind-the-scenes footage from the cast.

If you missed the pilot episode, you could watch it here in the video below. You won’t need need a login or sign-in information from a television provider to watch the full episode.

Each week, a new video is uploaded to the Star lyric video playlist, highlighting one of the show’s featured songs. In the pilot episode, the song “I Can Be” was featured. Episode 2 “The Devil You Know” features the lyric video, “Break Yo Chest.” You can watch those videos below.

The lyric videos aren’t the only ones you can listen to from Star. They have full music videos, minus the lyrics, including the full-length song, “I Bring Me,” which was the song the cast performed in the strip club when Star was luring music producer Jahil Rivera, played by Benjamin Bratt. You can watch the full video below. Check out the official video for “It’s Alright” below as well.

Star features an all-star cast, and they have a lineup of notable guest stars this season.

Star Main Cast

Queen Latifah as Carlotta Brown

Benjamin Bratt as Jahil Rivera

Jude Demorest as Star Davis

Brittany O’Grady as Simone Davis

Ryan Destiny as Alexandra

Amiyah Scott as Cotton

Quincy Brown as Derek

Star Recurring Cast

Lenny Kravitz as Ronald Crane

Darius McCrary as Otis Leecan

Naomi Campbell as Rose Spencer

Tyrese Gibson as Pastor Bobby Harris

Jasmine Burke as Danielle

Chad James Buchanan as Hunter Morgan

Miss Lawrence as Miss Bruce

Check out the cast photos from the official Fox Star website below.

Star takes a gritty and hard look at young girls who grow up in foster care and then try to find their way in the world of music. Some viewers might take issue with the way the show presents characteristic social issues, such as sexual abuse, drug addiction, foster care, and the way the black church addresses LGBT issues. Others might appreciate the approach, but make no mistake about it, these social issues are vital to the show’s plot. The manner in which audiences view the way social issues are being addressed on the show might determine the longevity of the series, as well as its success. Empire has drawn its fair share of praise and criticism for the way it tackled stereotypes within the black community, and Star may not be any different. Still, Star is off to a strong start, and with a talented, strong cast, it should do well.

Those who want to watch Star streaming live on Wednesdays will find that the Fox Live website is an easy and simple way to access the stream. Those who have a cable or satellite television subscription can download apps, or visit their provider’s website in order to access the Star live stream as well. You can also find past episodes on the official Fox site in addition to Yahoo View. Those with access to on-demand programming on their televisions will find full episodes of Star under the Fox network.

[Featured Image by Wilford Harewood/FOX]