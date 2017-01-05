Porsha Williams Defends Phaedra Parks Against Kandi Burruss: ‘It Needed To End And Be Shut Down’

Porsha Williams has become a close friend of Phaedra Parks, so she felt that she needed to stand up for her friend on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when Kandi Burruss decided to fight back against various comments. It’s no secret that Phaedra and Burruss used to be close friends, but now that their friendship has crashed, they can’t stop talking about one another and spreading senseless rumors. While Williams wasn’t involved in the drama, she felt it was necessary for her to get involved in the drama between the two former friends and she decided to sit Burruss down to let her know that it is not alright to be speaking about Parks behind her back.

According to a new Bravo report, Porsha Williams is now revealing that she needed to defend her friend and she was surprised that the feud between Phaedra and Burruss had gone so far. She points out that she was surprised to hear the rumors about Kandi’s sex life and the fact that Shamea was the girl involved in the rumor. But while she enjoys a good and juicy rumor, she reveals that she wanted to resolve it for her friend. Williams decided to sit down with Kandi and ask her to stop talking about Parks.

“My goal was to give Kandi another point of view and shed some light on the situation. It’s certainly possible that Kandi spread the rumors with encouragement from others. Sometimes being egged on can lead to even more mess! There is no denying that we all make mistakes, but my goal was that Kandi realized it is not a good look for her. I did not want any kind of smear campaign against Phaedra to continue. It needed to end and be shut down,” Porsha Williams explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

It is interesting that Williams is so eager to defend her friend without really talking about the rumors that Parks was spreading. On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Parks kept talking about how Kandi had hooked up with a former friend, Shamea, and had explored a lesbian desire behind her husband’s back. But Parks also hinted that maybe Todd had joined the ladies, as they are sexually curious. Her reasoning was that “they were close” friends.

And it sounds like Porsha Williams took Phaedra’s word for it and decided to confront Burruss. But as Kandi points out in her own blog, she was also close with Parks but that doesn’t mean she had a lesbian affair with her. Williams argues that maybe her co-star is just bitter than the friendship has ended. And Porsha does reveal that she just wanted the drama between her co-stars to end and for Kandi to realize that the gossip needs to stop.

“There is no doubt that it is hard for all of us to keep friendships as strong as we would like them to be — especially when our words are continuously over analyzed, which almost always leads to our words being misinterpreted. Good intentions can be easily be mistaken in these kind of situations. I can only speak for my intentions, and my intention with Kandi was to fight through all the noise and anger that Kandi felt and let it go once and for all. It is past time for each and every one of us to move on,” Porsha Williams continues in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

What do you think of Porsha Williams’ decision to get involved in the drama? Do you think it is wrong for her to get involved with the drama between Parks and Burruss?

