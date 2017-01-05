NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Could Trade For Bulls’ PG Rajon Rondo?

Rajon Rondo is the hottest name being mentioned in NBA rumors at this point in the season. As his situation continues to sour with the Chicago Bulls, there is a growing buzz that he could end up being traded ahead of the NBA trade deadline. If that is indeed the case, there are a few teams that could have an interest in acquiring him.

According to Johnny David of SportsRageous, the Miami Heat could be one of the best landing spots for Rondo. The Cleveland Cavaliers have also been rumored to be monitoring Rondo’s situation with interest in potentially acquiring him as their backup point guard behind Kyrie Irving.

Looking closer at the possibility of Rondo heading to the Heat, there are potential deals that could make sense for both teams.

Miami has been rumored to be shopping starting point guard Goran Dragic in trade talks over the past few weeks. Chicago might have an interest in acquiring Dragic in a deal that sent Rondo to South Beach.

Rajon Rondo says he will talk to Bulls GM about role moving forward/possible trade after benchinghttps://t.co/uFi9kx5i3U pic.twitter.com/fRRzE2cFZf — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 1, 2017

Rondo has averaged 7.2 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game this season for the Bulls. Dragic has averaged 19.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game with the Heat. Obviously, Dragic is the more valuable player, which means that Chicago would likely have to add a piece or two to their side of the deal.

There is a good chance that the Heat would have an interest in acquiring talented power forward Bobby Portis. He has not worked his way into a role with the Bulls but has shown flashes of potential over the last couple of seasons. Chicago may even be willing to move a pick in the right deal.

Fred Hoiberg and Rondo have not gotten along this season for many reasons. Rondo hasn’t felt that he has been used correctly and certainly was not happy to be benched by his head coach. Hoiberg hasn’t been willing to back down and is more than happy to start Michael Carter-Williams, who was acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks just ahead of the 2016-17 NBA season.

At 30-years-old, Dragic would be a solid backcourt addition for the Bulls. He would bring much more offensive firepower to a team that could use it while also being capable of making plays for teammates.

The Cavs are reportedly interested in Rajon Rondo. https://t.co/rCWXPX58ju — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 5, 2017

Rondo, on the other hand, has another season on his contract after this year. Miami would be bringing in a former All-Star that has always been known as an electric playmaker. His scoring ability leaves a lot to be desired, but that won’t faze a Miami team who is in need of a true floor general to compliment the rest of their roster.

Pat Riley has always been known to be aggressive on the trade market over the years. Adding a piece like Rondo could be exactly what Erik Spoelstra needs to fix the offensive issues that the Heat have had. If he doesn’t end up helping throughout the remainder of the season, Miami wouldn’t have trouble moving on from him next offseason.

Rajon Rondo says if he continues to be benched, he would like to be traded. Bulls are interested in doing so. #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/XNosVjVhbP — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationNet) January 1, 2017

Needless to say, the Rondo situation is one worth monitoring. Miami and Cleveland are far from the only teams that will have an interest in trading for Rondo if the Bulls make him available.

Expect the NBA rumor mill to heat up over the next few weeks as the trade deadline draws closer. Rondo and the Bulls haven’t seemed to make progress over the last couple of weeks, which could trigger a deal. If that does end up being the case, the Miami Heat would make a lot of sense as a trade partner for the Bulls.

Do you think the Miami Heat should try to acquire Rajon Rondo from the Chicago Bulls? What would you think of a Rondo deal to the Cleveland Cavaliers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Aaron Gash/AP Images]