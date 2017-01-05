WWE News: Huge Update On Goldberg’s New Deal With WWE — How Long Will He Be Around?

Back in October, Goldberg made his return to WWE after more than a decade away from the ring, and everyone thought it was a one-time thing. After destroying Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, he decided to stick around and enter the Royal Rumble in January to see if he had one more title run left in him. Details of his new deal with WWE have now come about, and it’s interesting to see just how long “The Man” will be hanging around.

During the month of November and as Survivor Series drew near, Goldberg even said that he thought he’d be in WWE for that one match with Lesnar. After that was over, he revealed he was going to enter the Royal Rumble, and then it is expected that he would be a part of WrestleMania 33 in some form or another.

Actually, it is expected that his feud with Brock Lesnar will continue with this deal, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Goldberg may end up feuding with someone else along the way as he’s going to be making more appearances than expected. Goldberg’s new contract with WWE actually includes three pay-per-view (PPV) events, and that doesn’t include his match at Survivor Series back in November.

He is now scheduled for the Royal Rumble later this month, Fastlane in March, and WrestleMania 33 in Orlando on April 2. Not only is he going to appear, and possibly wrestle, during those three PPVs, but he will be seen regularly on TV as well thanks to this new deal.

With Goldberg showing up regularly on episodes of Monday Night Raw to promote those events, but will his feud with Lesnar play out for that long? As recapped by the official website of WWE, there may be some other programs that the company has cooking for the former World Champion.

On this week’s Monday Night Raw, Goldberg interactions with a few different superstars could make for interesting feuds. As a guest on “The Kevin Owens Show,” he faced off with the host and also Chris Jericho before a real interesting possibility stepped into the ring.

Roman Reigns made his way down to the ring and made Paul Heyman duck down in fear before hopping in and coming face-to-face with Goldberg. The two superstars stared each other down for a minute before Braun Strowman came out to the ring and ended up receiving a double spear for his trouble.

While that whole segment on Monday Night Raw may have been to simply build up the Royal Rumble, it did pose some interesting questions. Depending on what happens in the WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble could say a lot about any immediate plans.

Even if Goldberg ends up facing Brock Lesnar one more time to keep the feud going, that would mean he’d need another opponent at Fastlane or WrestleMania 33. WWE may have been planting the seeds to see how fans reacted to Goldberg against Reigns or Jericho or Owens or Strowman, but nothing is known just yet.

Still, with his new deal including at least three PPV appearances, the possibilities are there.

After defeating Brock Lesnar, Goldberg revealed that he wanted to enter the Royal Rumble and see what he had left in his tank. Everyone assumed that meant he would be at WrestleMania 33 as well, but it was never confirmed. Now, his new deal with WWE shows that not only will he be on both of those PPVs but also Fastlane and on TV numerous times. For those who never got to experience Goldberg’s WCW or first WWE run, you’re in for a ride.

[Featured Image by WWE]