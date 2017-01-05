Porsha Williams Baby Plans: Is She Pregnant With Todd Stewart After Asking For A Baby?

Porsha Williams has never hidden the fact that she wants a baby. When she was married to Kordell Stewart a few years ago, Porsha went to the doctors to figure out how she could have twins. The two were happily married at the time, but Kordell wasn’t exactly thrilled with the idea of having children. He felt that she was changing after appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Porsha found herself, and she loved her new identity with her friends, while Stewart didn’t like that his wife was spending so much time with her new friends and losing her role as a stay-at-home housewife. But now that she’s divorced, Porsha is thinking about having children again, and she’s reconnected with an ex-boyfriend, who may be the perfect suitor.

According to a new In Touch report, Porsha Williams revealed where she is on her journey to have children. Williams, who is now 35 years old, has not given up on her chance to have children and despite being a busy business owner, she mentioned that she and Todd are still thinking about having a baby together.

“Having kids is on my mind, being married is not,” Porsha Williams has revealed to In Touch about having a baby with Todd Stewart, who is her current boyfriend, adding, “We dated in the past, in our early 20s. He was the love of my life.”

Of course, Porsha Williams revealed that she had found love again with her ex-boyfriend while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta last year. When Todd was first introduced on the show, he had no idea that Williams was thinking about having a baby with him. He already has two teenage children, so he may have put that chapter behind him. But he told Porsha’s family that he would be willing to have children again if he found the right person, and the circumstances were right for everyone involved.

But Williams hasn’t given up on her dream to have a child. While she does think that Todd could be the one for her to start a family with, she admits that they are just taking their time and enjoying their new relationship. Maybe she wants to make sure that he doesn’t leave her suddenly like Kordell Stewart did. He filed for divorce behind her back, and she learned about the end of her marriage on social media.

“Everyone knows I’m a hopeless romantic, but for now, we’re just going along with things,” Williams continued to In Touch, adding they are still getting to know one another again and are “still figuring out” what they want to do about having kids.

While Porsha is happy with her plans to have a baby, there are some family members and friends that are skeptical of her plans. Phaedra Parks, who is a close friend of Williams, was shocked to learn her plans of having children outside of wedlock.

“I know Porsha wants to be a mother, but I was a bit taken aback by her plan to side step a husband on the way to baby land. Her desire for a baby clearly outweighs her desire for marriage. I love Porsha dearly and want to see her happy, however I do not recommend intentionally becoming a single mother. Maybe I will let her babysit my two sons (who double as my ultimate workout plan) for a week to help her recalibrate her thoughts,” Phaedra Parks revealed about Williams’ plans to have a baby outside of marriage, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Porsha Williams’ plans of having children with Todd? Do you think it is wise of her to wait and date him a bit before pushing forward with a baby?

