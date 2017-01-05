Kim Burrell Homosexuality Comment Discussed On Ellen Show, Pharrell Williams Sends A Strong Message

The Kim Burrell homosexuality comment already prompted Ellen DeGeneres to take a stand against her. Ellen dropped the gospel singer from her, even though she was all set to perform on Thursday. Burrell was still mentioned in the show, as Pharrell Williams discussed her anti-gay comments on the show.

The original schedule of the Thursday episode was different. Ellen was supposed to have Burrell perform. But, the situation changed all of a sudden when the singer made some nasty remarks about homosexual people. She equated such a sexual practice with sin. She did not hesitate to call homosexuals as “perverted.”

“That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women.”

The Kim Burrell homosexuality comment received sharp criticism from all around the corner. But, the singer was in no mood to apologize or take her words back. Instead, she has said that God hates their sin. At the same time, she says she loves homosexuals, as God does not discriminate when it comes to loving them.

As Burrell said homosexuals acted “against the nature of God,” many homosexual celebs like Ellen felt offended. The openly-gay celebrity took to Twitter to announce that she was dropping Burrell from performing in her show. Pharrell Williams, who was supposed to appear on the same episode, took to social media as well to condemn “hate speech of any kind.”

Pharrell came to Ellen’s show and talked about the issue. In a clip, the two are seen talking about the Kim Burrell homosexuality comment. The celebrity host talked about Burrell’s statement which included some “very not nice things” about the LGBT community. Ellen, as a part of the LGBT community, took direct offense at the statement. “I didn’t feel that was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform after she’s saying things about me,” she tells Pharrell in the clip.

Pharrell, on the other hand, was modest but firm in his take on the issue. According to him, there is no room for prejudice in 2017. He clarifies that he loves Burrell as he loves everyone else. But, at the same time, he says people should embrace each other’s differences.

“We all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world and it only works with inclusion and empathy. It only works that way.”

Pharrell also says that the world works only with inclusion and empathy. He hints that the Kim Burrell homosexuality comment is just the opposite. According to him, the only way to function is through love. He, however, acknowledged that hate could be a powerful emotion. There are times when “divisive stuff works,” USA Today reported.

“But you have to choose what side you’re on. I’m choosing empathy. I’m choosing inclusion. I’m choosing love for everybody just trying to lift everyone. Even when I disagree with someone, I’m wishing them the best and hoping for the best because we can’t win the other way.”

While the Kim Burrell homosexuality comment offended Ellen, it was only recently that she had been strongly appreciated for her contribution in the gay rights movement in the U.S. The appreciation came from none other than US President Barack Obama, who literally choked while talking about her achievements in the field. Obama awarded Ellen the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the country.

Obama reminded that Ellen came out as gay in 1997 and pushed America “in the direction of justice.” “It’s easy to forget now, when we’ve come so far… just how much courage was required for Ellen to come out on the most public of stages almost 20 years ago,” Obama said.

[Featured image by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Essence]