WWE News: ROH Star Kyle O’Reilly Refuses To Sign New Deal Days Before Wrestle Kingdom 11, WWE Jump Happening?

Ring of Honor Wrestling has produced some of the top names in all of pro-wrestling including the likes of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, and it looks like they hit a home-run with Kyle O’Reilly, so are they now worried they will lose one of their top names to WWE again? Kyle O’Reilly has been amazing in his ROH career and even capped it off when he won the ROH World Championship at ROH Final Battle this past December against rival Adam Cole.

Adam Cole’s ROH deal is coming up in a few months, and there is a lot of worry among ROH officials that they may lose Cole due to the various companies that want him including the WWE. WWE has expressed interest in the past and Cole himself mentioned he would love to go there when the time is right. This means that the two certainly will work together down the line, but could do so as soon as this summer.

Meanwhile Kyle O’Reilly has yet to sign a new deal with ROH either, and his deal is up much sooner if it is not already done. ROH felt that they could keep him when they threw the ROH World Title on him, but the plan seemed to backfire. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Kyle O’Reilly turned down a new contract from ROH a few days before NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 event this past week.

He beat Cole in December for the title and the rematch was also against him. Adam Cole would end up defeating Kyle O’Reilly for the title to become the first ever 3 time ROH World Champion. O’Reilly’s reign as champion would only last a month, if that. This is yet again another attempt to keep a star around by giving Cole the title, but PWS also claims that the plan all along was to have O’Reily lose.

Basically that made zero sense for ROH. If they always planned to have him lose after a month, why take the title off of Adam Cole? Many believe the company went through with it because they wanted to make history with Cole and yet still give O’Reilly a title to make him very happy. However, it was not enough to stay. It is said that he did not sign a new deal with ROH because he wanted to see what other options were out there for him.

WWE has been rumored to have some sort of interest in O’Reilly. They would love to grab Adam Cole too, but WWE is smart enough to realize that while Cole is possible in the future, Kyle O’Reilly is already good to go. Kyle is 29 years old, and that is around the time WWE seems to hire guys these days. It is likely that he would be signed to a deal that puts him in WWE NXT, but that would be perfect for him.

He is small enough to be considered a cruiserweight, which means he could go right to the main roster if WWE felt he would be a better fit for that area. However, WWE would be smart to put him in NXT. A lot of people felt that Kyle O’Reilly would stay with ROH and that a new deal, this is why he was not on anyone’s radar to leave entering 2017.

However, now that he is right there for the picking, WWE would be smart to grab him now before someone else does. The Young Bucks, Jay Lethal, and Bobby Fish all re-signed with ROH. Most felt that at least one of those few were out of the door and that it would make sense for ROH to heavily push for the signing of Kyle O’Reilly just to compensate early on.

The problem is, if they have no real plans to keep him involved in the World Title picture for long then it would not make sense to stick around. If ROH only put the title on O’Reilly so that he would stick around…one would imagine that they would have at least let him hold onto the belt for a little longer than a month. Funny enough, they asked him while he was the champion to sign a new deal…which makes many feel that they only handed it to him to begin with so he would sign.

WWE is most likely very disappointed that they have not been able to steal away some other top guys from both ROH an NJPW. It would be smart of them to grab Kyle O’Reilly knowing that he could do some damage in WWE if given the shot to prove it. Triple H and William Regal are probably very aware of who he is, and know that an NXT job would be a great plan for him. We’ll have to wait and see if they decide to pursue him heavily now that he is an open free agent.

