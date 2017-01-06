Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Hot New Pics: She Denies Sex Toy Post Amid Butt Implant Rumors

Kylie Jenner is all grown up and making sure that her fans know it. With her boyfriend Tyga by her side, Jenner has shared some steamy new photos on social media that once again resulted in speculation that she had butt implant surgery. Despite the sizzle in those photos, however, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star insists that an unusually candid post that included talk of sex toys wasn’t written by her, causing some to wonder what’s going on behind the scenes.

Jenner, 19, and Tyga enjoyed a very sexy getaway together, with her beau spotted grabbing her curvy butt, reported Us Weekly. With speculation from some that Kylie had butt implants and/or breast implants because of her impressive hourglass shape, Jenner has added to the rumors by wearing barely-there bikinis and swimsuits.

During the lip kit queen’s vacation with her 27-year-old rapper boyfriend, Jenner put on a teeny tiny two-piece bathing suit that gave new meaning to “itsy-bitsy,” while another caused some to wish that they could be the parrot she was feeding with her pouting lips.

Some of Kylie’s photos resembled her big sister Kim Kardashian, with her booty almost bared in her swimsuit. However, Us pointed out that while Jenner’s poses with her “ample derriere” almost bared resemble Kim’s famous booty photo shoot with “her butt cheeks hanging over the edge” of a boat, Kardashian lacked the image of a beau getting a feel of her bottom. Like Kim, however, some of Kylie’s poses increasingly seem intended to call attention to her well-endowed (or surgically implanted) rear.

“lil babies,” wrote Jenner for the caption on one photo.

“lil babies big booty,” pointed out one of her followers.

And then there was this photo, in which she invited her fans to “Feel me.”

Feel Me? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:55am PST

While Jenner and her beau were observed piling on the PDA and enjoying flirty exchanges, she was upset when she learned that the creators of the content for her paid app shared an extremely personal post. That entry alleged that Kyle recommended lingerie and sex toys to add spice to the bedroom.

The post was supposedly written by Jenner, however, and unveiled what was supposed to be “a list I made of things I do to spoil my man” with recommendations ranging from sex toys to massages.

“Make your sex life fun!”

But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star denied that she had authored the “sex life” recommendations, turning to Twitter to issue her statement.

“Hey guys from now on I won’t be posting personally on my app anymore,” tweeted Jenner.

“A post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve.”

While some might have been upset that the app didn’t consist only of Kylie’s own words, Jenner quickly told her fans that she agreed it was “unfair” both to herself and to her followers “to think that those were my words.” She also issued an apology.

“I’m sorry and I know we will figure something out so we can all be satisfied,” she added.

Jenner’s app team also issued a statement about the situation, explaining that a “drafted article” had been “inadvertently” posted on her app.

“This was a draft that was not in Kylie’s words, was not Kylie’s idea and had not been sent to her for approval,” admitted the statement.

“We’d like to sincerely apologize to Kylie for his mistake. … We deeply regret that this happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again.”

As for that speculation about butt implants, a clinical professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and director of Juva Skin & Laser Center, Dr. Bruce Katz, talked with Hollywood Life about his analysis of her booty.

“Kylie [Jenner] has what we usually call a pear shape deformity, meaning her lower body is much bigger than the top of her body,.”

Noting that the “deformity” is not uncommon, Dr. Katz also revealed that some women have breast implants to become “more proportional.” He speculated that she might have undergone “lipo on her waist to accentuate her butt,” and also that she “probably did have lipo in her stomach because there is more of a bulge in her waist in 2015 compared to October 2016.”

Another expert, plastic surgeon Dr. Lyle Back, offered his view on Jenner’s assets.

“The development of full, round and shapely buttocks is a byproduct of feminine maturation – but to a significantly much less degree than are genetic influences such as heredity and race,” explained Dr. Back, also expressing his skepticism that gym workouts resulted in her enlarged derriere.

“No amount of squats would create what she has now.”

As for the possibility that diet and/or exercise resulted in the enlargement of Kylie’s caboose, Dr. Back pointed out that weight gain from eating more calories would cause her to be larger everywhere.

“So essentially none of these possible factors are in support of Kylie’s current buttock shape and size by any ‘natural means,'” he summed up.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows]