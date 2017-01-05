5 Things We Need To See In ‘The Originals’ Season 4 [Spoilers]

The Originals Season 3 ended in a shocking but amazing way. All bets were off, with every Mikaelson, except toddler Hope, finding themselves at the Mercy of others. They were either on the verge of dying or losing themselves completely.

This has brought up some major questions for The Originals Season 4. Can Elijah and Kol’s bites be cured, or will then end with the same fate as brother Finn? Is there an antidote to the poison Freya was given? Is there hope for Rebekah’s curse, and will Klaus ever be released? Is there any stopping Marcel now that he is an Uber Original?

Mark your calendars… #TheOriginals returns March 17 on The CW. pic.twitter.com/aDkxxFcpE8 — The Originals (@cworiginals) January 3, 2017

The Originals Season 4 premieres in March of 2017. There isn’t too long to wait now, and here are five things that fans need to see.

5. Hope Comes Into Her Powers

We don’t really know that much about Hope. She is part witch, part vampire, and part wolf. This is an interesting breed of hybrid that we’ve never seen on the show before, and that means there are a lot of questions.

What type of powers will she have? Is she able to activate her vampire and wolf sides, or are they dormant? Could she possibly save the rest of her family?

One thing that fans have to see is Hope coming into her powers. She needs to be a bigger part this year, especially since The Originals Season 4 has jumped five years into the future.

Nate y Summer ay que tiernos ???? Ganas de ver a tío Kol con Hope ???? #NateBuzz #SummerFontana #TheOriginals pic.twitter.com/GYrM2P7P3I — Damie_Kolvina (@NoelyKCKD) December 23, 2016

4. Davina Come Back to Us

Cami’s death was horrible, but at least there was some sort of closure. She was able to admit her feelings for Klaus after turning into a vampire and releasing her dark side. However, Davina didn’t get such an exit.

In fact, Davina’s exit is a little questionable. We just know that Freya couldn’t find her and the ancestors had attacked. Is it possible that she could have been saved in some way? Could another witch have saved her life in some way but not told anybody?

This could be a powerful motivator to get Marcel to come back to the Mikaelsons — or at least release Klaus from his eternal torture.

#3. Marcel Develop His Following

Marcel was the King of New Orleans in The Originals Season 1. It was fun to see him powerful, as he was a strong leader. He wanted the best for vampires, although that didn’t do much good for witches and werewolves.

After Season 1, he lost his power. His posse was killed, and he was left on the outskirts of the city. He wasn’t even allowed to remember that Hope Mikaelson had survived.

"It seems you’re always willing to watch the world burn as long as you survive". Marcel #TheOriginals pic.twitter.com/WbCIya4Tim — مادلينّ (@urboystealer) September 23, 2016

It’s been a difficult few years for Marcel. In hindsight, it’s not surprising that he turned against the Mikaelsons. He never felt like part of the family, because nobody let him feel that way. This season, it’s time to see him rise up again and become the powerful vampire that he once was.

2. Klaus Battle With the Decisions He Made

Klaus made a huge sacrifice at the end of The Originals Season 3. He gave up his life with Hope to keep the rest of his family safe. This was one unselfish decision that will be remembered forever.

But it isn’t going to be easy when (yes, we know when) he comes back. He will have to deal with knowing he missed out on so much of Hope’s life. She was just a toddler when he wrote her the letter, and now she is a school-age child.

Fans need to see the battle inside himself as he realizes everything he missed out on. It’s time to see him acknowledge that he’s disappointed and angry, but not with himself or his family. He needs to direct that anger at the people who caused this — Marcel!

#1. Hayley Prove She Is a Smart and Strong Mama

Hayley has always been a strong character. Even when she was on The Vampire Diaries, she was a force to be reckoned with. The Originals Seasons 2 and 3 have made that even clearer. You do not want to mess with her or her family.

This is a season to prove just how smart and strong she is, and not just as a woman. She is the only person left for her daughter, and it’s important to show this single mama side to her. Pure Fandom agrees with this point as something to focus on in The Originals Season 4.

We need to see her and Hope working together to save the Mikaelsons, whether it’s finding a way to get Klaus back or find an antidote for bites, poisons, and curses.

Do you agree with this list? What would you like to see in The Originals Season 4 when it returns on March 17?

