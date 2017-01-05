‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ — New Gameplay Trailer And Release Date Revealed At CES 2017 Presented By Nvidia

Mass Effect: Andromeda recently debuted its new gameplay clip. Nvidia made a Keynote Address to the media during the CES 2017 event, according to Latino-Review. The purpose was to show off the game’s graphics and how they look using the new hardware. That said, it definitely earned approval from the convention’s attendees.

Multiplayer Method

The Mass Effect: Andromeda sample showcased the game’s method of leveling up, which involved three means to acquire new skills. There’s also a “Strike Team” system that is co-op in nature. Kotaku spoke with Bioware producer Mike Gamble about this feature, and he mentioned that the co-op multiplayer mode won’t be necessary for story progression.

“There’s a system that we use called the Strike Team system, and fundamentally it allows you to go between singleplayer and multiplayer within the game. And it’s packaged around a meta-story of what’s going on in Helios.”

Mass Effect Andromeda CES 2017 Gameplay Trailer Released, check it out at https://t.co/eJecL6AnTq #MassEffect pic.twitter.com/audhRn8JMi — PS-World???? (@PS_WorldUK) January 5, 2017

He also added that there will be a more involved “meta-story” and that the differential between single and multiplayer are “seamless.” Gamble did remark that the transition between the two wasn’t 100 percent seamless, but it’s far better than that of Mass Effect 3, where a player had to quit to the main menu to enter the multiplayer mode via that direction. Gamble was cited speaking of how “it’s all connected.”

“Because narratively it’s all connected, it makes a lot of sense.”

The details involving the multiplayer Strike Team provides an option to take on a mission by your lonesome. However, you can also recruit human players to add to your force, which enables the game to make the missions more challenging and provide for better rewards, according to WWG.

Mission details entail a thematic environment with objectives appropriate to the game. There’s a settlement defense against Khet attacks, and then there’s the option of retrieving a Remnant artifact prior to vagabonds taking it for themselves. Active participation in a Strike Team role can bring forth single-player rewards on top of other multiplayer equipment pieces. This can include mods for weapons and other customize-able parts.

Since the debut of the trailer, however, observers noticed a concern regarding the character system.

Lead Character Concern

A Reddit user took to the site expressing the details regarding the character system and how the “abilities” are equipped.

“If you like throwing gouts of flame, you aren’t restricted to a particular class. Because of Andromeda’s flexible skill system, Ryder can learn any ability, and isn’t locked into a single progression tree. This capability is unique to Ryder as the Pathfinder; other party members fill more traditional roles.”

Certain Mass Effect: Andromeda skills like combat, biotic, and tech were mentioned, and with that, another fan on Reddit mentioned how the character is affixed to only those three abilities at one time.

“Abilities are always more interesting than shooting a gun not to mention it pretty much eliminates ability focused play styles which used to be the focus of half the classes…”

There’s also available bonuses when you pre-order Mass Effect: Andromeda with either the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and the Super Deluxe Edition, where you get multiplayer experience boosters along with the Nomad skin and Deep Space Explorer Armor.

The release date for this game has been revealed as March 21, with March 23 marking Mass Effect: Andromeda’s release in Europe. An official blog post for the release date was shown on the website as announced by Bioware’s General Manager Amanda Flynn.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is releasing on the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in a couple of months. Will you be ready for the multiplayer onslaught as you take on enemies brought forth to you by Bioware? This looks to be an interesting take from previous games, especially considering the eye candy presented by Nvidia at the CES 2017 event.

[Featured Image by Bioware]