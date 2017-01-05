‘Final Fantasy 15’ Summons: The Media Reveals Their Wish List For Upcoming Square Enix DLC

The Final Fantasy 15 summons have proven to be one of the greatest draws for the Square-Enix RPG. Often doubling as an awesome cinematic cut-scene, these monsters can be called in the heat of battle to help turn the tide against some of the most terrifying or hard-to-fight monsters.

Starting back in FF3, you could acquire monsters to fight for you, and the means by which gamers could acquire each summons has varied from title to title. Originally, you had to visit certain villages and purchase the ability. Other times, you had to fight and defeat them in order to tame them.

Probably the most notorious game of the series, Final Fantasy VII made acquiring the summons an optional side quest. Some could be purchased, many could be discovered by checking the right places, and a few were so elusive that you could finish the game and never find them. The latter included Knights of the Round, Alexander, Bahamut, and Odin. Why would you want to find all of them? If you “master” every single one (Knights of the Round is by far the one you’ll “grind” the most for), and visit a certain location, you will receive a Master Summon materia, which is basically a complete list of available monsters in one materia. A materia is like a rune, a stone you place into slots in armor or weapons to give them extra attributes.

FF7 started the trend of having a cinematic cut-scene play out as the monster comes to your aid, so it always felt epic to some degree. One of the most epic and most wished for summons in Final Fantasy 15 is Knights of the Round, according to iTech Post and iDigital Times. Based on the historical and possibly fictional legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, twelve of said knights emerged from thedarkness. They wielded various weapons of massive damage capacity, punctuated with King Arthur dropping Excalibur on the victim’s head. In FF7, it was the primary way to kill off the massive monsters known as Weapon, sort of a Godzilla-style creature which roamed the skies and the seas.

Another favorite on many media wish lists is the Doom Train. Admittedly, taken out of context, one might consider that to be a ridiculous idea. However, horror writer Stephen King felt the need to include a similar idea, named Blaine, in his Dark Tower series of novels. The Doom Train is a string of cars which run on flame rails and appear to be made of parts of a massive undead beast. Debuting in FF8, the Doom Train announced its arrival with the clanging of railroad crossing bells and came to claim whatever victim stood in its way.

Diablo, while sounding suspiciously like Blizzard’s long-running MMORPG, works along the same level as the Doom Train, and originates from the same game. Final Fantasy 15‘s focus on demons could easily have been leading to this monster’s arrival. He comes hidden in a giant ball of black slime heralded by a swarm of bats, before emerging from said ball, spreading his wings, and proceeding to use his power to send that ball, aflame, toward his victim.

Another possible summon could be a long-time staple in Final Fantasy games, the Chocobo, a kind of flightless bird which almost became the focus of the seventh installment in the series on the U.S. side. It was one of the less impressive summons in that title, but it did have its uses after the initial few hours. Fighting a Chocobo sometimes even earned you an extra spell for the Enemy Skills materia, which learns whatever enemy spells are used against the wearer.

That said, the Fat Chocobo could be a more adorable summon to come in the upcoming DLC for Final Fantasy 15, possibly confusing enemies and granting protection to the members of your party.

The ultimate opposite of those darker summons could be Alexander, which is basically a living temple whose power causes heavy damage against demons and the undead.

These are some of the most wanted summons for the upcoming Final Fantasy 15 DLC. Do you have any old favorites which haven’t been used yet?

[Featured Image by charnsitr / Shutterstock.com]