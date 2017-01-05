Is ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Coming Back? Sarah Michelle Gellar Suggests A Revival May Not Be The Best Idea

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her role on the hit show Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Though it may be hard for some to believe, it has been nearly 20 years since the show first made its debut on March 10, 1997. This year will also mark the 14th anniversary of the series finale.

A creation of writer Joss Whedon, Buffy The VampireSlayer was originally released as a movie back in 1992. In the movie version, Buffy Summers was played by Kristy Swanson. However, Whedon later brought his idea to the small screen, where it turned into what was ultimately a popular and successful TV series. For seven seasons and 145 episodes, Sarah Michelle Gellar starred as the character of Buffy. The show originally aired on the The WB and later finished up at UPN, as E! Online describes.

As described in the interview, Gellar’s version of Buffy recently ranked third on The Hollywood Reporter’s list of “Hollywood’s 50 Favorite Female Characters.” One of the characters that Buffy trailed was Princess Leia of the Star Wars series, who was played by the late Carrie Fisher. The other was Hermione Granger of Harry Potter, a character played by Emma Watson.

In the interview, Gellar fondly recalls playing Buffy. She described while how playing Buffy during her “transition from teenager to adult,” she was able to learn from both “the experience” as well as the character.

“She taught me it wasn’t about being perfect; it was about trying the hardest to be the best you you can be. I also loved how hard Buffy worked, as she had no typical powers most superheroes have.”

The Hollywood Reporter also asked the now 39-year-old Gellar about the idea of a Buffy The Vampire Slayer revival or reboot, hinting that it has become a hot topic among the show’s “superfans.” Though she didn’t exactly appear to close the door on the possibility, Gellar did appear to have questions about whether or not the show would still be as effective as it once was, given the fact that the character would now be older.

She also offered her thoughts on what she hopes the fictional character might be up to these days. It sounds as though Gellar hopes that Buffy’s vampire slaying days are behind her.

“I have always believed that what was so unique about the show was the use of horrors of those formative years,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “With high school and college as a backdrop, we were able to address racism, identity, bullying, guilt, death, first love and heartbreak using the demons as metaphors for the demons we all experience. I am not sure how that translates into adulthood, although I am sure it could.”

Gellar further went on the explain that the responsibility of “saving the world” was something that “weighed heavily” on the character of Buffy. She now hopes “she is somewhere on a beautiful beach,” preferably a long distance away from the setting of the show.

This isn’t the first time that Sarah Michelle Gellar has been asked about the possibility of reprising her role as Buffy either. In March of 2015, Gellar also told E! Online that she felt she was “a little old” (to resume the role of the character.) When asked about the possibility of a Buffy The Vampire Slayer movie, Gellar commented that it was “a failed movie” the first time around and making a movie now would seem “counter-productive.”

Bringing back a TV series that were once popular can certainly be nostalgic, and it can also be a major source of excitement for many. However, there is also an argument that some shows are better off being left alone, especially if they already had a satisfying ending.

The Daily Dot describes Buffy The Vampire Slayer as having a “definitive series finale,” and many of the show’s loyal viewers would like to imagine Buffy, and other characters form the show, living happy lives and enjoying adulthood. The Daily Dot further describes how the story has lived on in comic book form, which recently arrived at “season 11.”

While it still remains to be seen, it does seems as though the signs might be pointing towards Buffy The Vampire Slayer staying in the past, at least in its on-screen form.

