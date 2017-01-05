‘The Blacklist’ Season 4: Who Is The Mole In Episode 9? Synopses Of Episode 10, Episode 11 Released [Spoilers]

The Blacklist Season 4 returns on Thursday, January 5 with Episode 9, titled “Lipet’s Seafood Company.” The promo for the episode says that someone from the task force is helping the country’s worst enemy, an international terrorist organization operating on American soil.

If the new episode of The Blacklist Season 4 reveals that this mole is one of the series regulars, one should not be surprised, as the series’ writers have never shied away from twisting things and turning series regulars into twisted, dark characters.

The series’ official Twitter page is conducting a poll, asking its followers “Who is the mole?” And the options provided are Aram (Mozhan Marnò), Samar (Amir Arison), Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff), and Liz. Samar is winning this poll as well as the social media’s discussion boards’ mole speculation game.

The second suspect on social media is Aram’s new girlfriend, Elise. The synopsis, too, hints that she might be the mole who has turned the national security threat into national security leak. Episode 9 of The Blacklist Season 4 will see her hacking into FBI computer systems, according to the detailed synopsis of “Lipet’s Seafood Company.”

“An investigation into an international terrorist operating on American soil tests the allegiances of the Task Force. As Aram faces the consequences of his girlfriend hacking into the FBI computer systems, Red (James Spader) cashes in on a favor.”

The synopsis also indicates that Kirk’s chapter is over for the time being, and in the second half of The Blacklist Season 4, Liz and the task force can go back to solving episodic cases. The first half of the current season mostly revolved around Alexander Kirk (Ulrich Thomsen) and Liz. And it took eight episodes to reveal that Liz is not Kirk’s biological daughter. Red might be as many have suspected since the pilot episode.

The winter finale saw Kirk repeatedly asking Red whether Liz was his daughter. Red, who was in the process of dying after Kirk’s doctor injected him with poisonous liquids, finally said “yes” to the question that Blacklist viewers have been asking since Season 1. He said that Liz was his daughter, but it did not sound like he was telling the truth. It seemed Red was saying yes to give Kirk the answer that he wanted to hear.

“What do you want me to say? Yes? Is that what you want me to say? Yes, Elizabeth is my daughter.”

Blacklist creator Jon Bokenkamp is not yet ready to reveal the truth about Red and Liz’s relationship. He told Entertainment Weekly that the series and its characters should be answering whether they were father and daughter.

“I think it’s best to let the show and its characters answer that. Anything that’s meaningful is in the scripts and on the screen. Everything else is noise.”

Meanwhile, he told TV Line that in the Blacklist Season 4 winter premiere, Liz would be getting a surprise from Red, adding that this would change her relationship with the task force.

“I don’t want to say too much about the Red/Liz dynamic, but I will say that Red has a surprise in mind for Liz when we return, and it is going to change her relationship with the task force.”

NBC has released the synopses of The Blacklist Season 4 Episode 10 and Episode 11. Episode 10, which airs on January 12, is titled “Forecaster.” It will see Red exploring a new business opportunity. And if one knows Red and his modus operandi, this new business opportunity might have something to do with Liz’s new case.

“A new case arrives at Liz’s doorstep, where someone has left a diorama depicting a crime soon to be committed. Meanwhile, Red explores a new business opportunity.”

“The Harem” is the title of Episode 11, which airs on January 19. The blacklister of this episode is a group of female thieves. Liz will be seen infiltrating the organization to stop it from executing its next heist.

“Liz must prove herself to the leader (guest star Jill Hennessy) of an elite group of female thieves in order to infiltrate their organization as they prepare for their next heist. Meanwhile, Red contends with unexpected problems in his operations, and Tom (Ryan Eggold) channels his energy into fatherly duties.”

Watch the promo for The Blacklist Season 4 Episode 9 here.

The Blacklist Season 4 Episode 9, titled “Lipet’s Seafood Company,” airs on January 5 on NBC.

[Featured Image by Virginia Sherwood/NBC]