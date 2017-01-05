Tamra Judge Remains Quiet About Leaving ‘RHOC’: Heather Dubrow Hints She’s Returning

Tamra Judge has focused on her family and her business during the holidays, so she hasn’t been very active on Twitter. And yet, Judge has been part of a rumor that she and Heather Dubrow were leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County. While being on the show is a great marketing opportunity for both of them, they are both fed up with Vicki Gunvalson and the rumors that are swirling about them. Judge flipped out when she learned that Vicki had talked about Eddie Judge possibly being gay and talked about her behind her back to newcomer Kelly Dodd. And this may be the final straw for Judge, who hasn’t said anything about the rumor that she’s leaving the show.

According to a new tweet, Tamra Judge hasn’t addressed any comments or rumors about her leaving the show. Of course, Judge often respects her Bravo contract that may prohibit her from talking about her role on the show until the network announces the return of the show. And since the ladies are still in the contract phase of the new season, it could be months before Tamra says anything about the show. But oddly enough, Tamra Judge did campaign for Spectrum to keep Bravo as part of their packages, which she may not have done if she wasn’t returning to the show.

Are Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow Returning to RHOC? https://t.co/87I4SiuuTw pic.twitter.com/146lze0156 — AllThingsRH (@AllThingsRH) January 3, 2017

“Spectrum may drop BRAVO/RHOC,” Tamra Judge tweeted over the holidays, asking people to reach out to Spectrum and ask them to keep the service that provides viewers with the network.

“I can’t be expected to live without Tamra Barney! Get it together Spectrum,” one person wrote to Judge, while others replied with, “I just wrote them, they responded 1/7 we will know! We will cancel if they do not come to a agreement!” and “This is actually true. I thought IS was a scam!!I called spectrum and they verified. I said, “no Bravo, no service.”

The rumor about Tamra and Heather leaving the show was started when someone wrote about both of them removing “RHOC” as part of their Twitter bios. While Heather denied ever having “RHOC” as part of her bio on Twitter, Tamra still has “housewife” written on Twitter.

“Speculation that Heather and Tamra are not returning to #RHOC as both of them removed RHOC from their bios… hmmm,” the person wrote on Twitter, fueling the rumor that they were leaving the show.

The Inquisitr previously covered this rumor and Heather Dubrow’s response to the rumor. As it turns out, Heather believes that Kelly Dodd may be behind the rumor, as she would probably return to the show, even though they didn’t get along. While Heather has hinted that she will return to the show, Tamra Judge remains silent about her decision. It is possible Tamra will return if Heather does. But one can imagine she won’t return alone, especially if Bravo considers bringing back some former stars, including Alexis Bellino or Gretchen Rossi.

Kelly Dodd EXPOSES Tamra Judge’s Human Growth Hormone Use After Tamra Attacks Her #RHOC Costar on Facebook! https://t.co/tGnrwQTF6X pic.twitter.com/LBZnACU9bK — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) December 3, 2016

“I love how this person with no followers starts rumors…. hmmmm wonder who that could be??” Heather Dubrow replied to the rumors, hinting that perhaps Kelly Dodd had started the rumors that she and Tamra were leaving the show, to which one person replied, “Somebody got butt hurt and deleted the link. Funny. Glad ur not going anywhere Heather Dubrow U & Tamra Judge make the show!”

“Why is #RHOC missing from your bio?! Are you telling us something?!????? Please don’t leave!” one person wrote to Heather in a panic, who replied with, “It was never on my bio :)”

What do you think about Heather responding to the rumors and Tamra Judge staying silent? Do you think Judge is still debating about returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County?

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]