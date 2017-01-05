Can Angelina Jolie Prevent Brad Pitt From Dating Amid Their Divorce And Custody Battle?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt don’t appear to have moved on from their marriage with new partners, but could the 41-year-old actress make it impossible for Pitt to date in the future?

According to a new report, a “no dating” clause isn’t typical in any divorce, but when it comes to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s recently split and ongoing war over the custody of their six kids, it may be possible.

“No sane lawyer would allow a ‘no dating clause’ in a divorce judgement,” divorce attorney David Pisarra told Hollywood Life on January 4. “I suppose, if there was enough consideration and money involved, such a clause is theoretically possible. I am not sure how a judge would be able to enforce such a clause unless there was a forfeiting of money.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in September of last year — just weeks after celebrating their 2-year wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner and sleepover at the Beverly Hills Hotel. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the couple was trying to keep their love alive.

“I have heard the rumors about Tom Cruise paying Katie Holmes a large sum of money to stay quiet and keep her love life private after their split. While I have heard of such types of publicity clauses being a part of high-profile divorces, they are extremely rare and I have never seen it,” Pisarra continued.

Although it is unlikely that Angelina Jolie or Brad Pitt will attempt to ban the other for dating, Pisarra claimed that the idea is legal because one of the married parties would be in agreement with moderating their behavior in exchange for a payout.

Also speaking to Hollywood Life, lawyer and child custody expert Kelly Chang Rickert said Angelina Jolie would likely be unable to make any rules when it comes to who her estranged husband brings around their kids.

“[Angelina Jolie] cannot dictate who Brad dates or brings around the kids. It’s not relevant to the ‘best interests of the children’ and it’s really difficult to enforce,” Rickert explained “I think Brad can get more time when they next go back to court because he has so little under the current arrangements.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share three adopted children, Maddox, 15, from Cambodia, Pax, 13, from Vietnam, and Zahara, 11, from Ethiopia. They also have three biological children, daughter Shiloh 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

While Pitt hasn’t shown any signs of being ready to date in recent months, he has been linked to Margot Robbie and Kate Hudson since splitting from Angelina Jolie. As for the future, a source in November claimed the 53-year-old actor was simply not ready to date.

“Brad has no desire to date or get involved in any new relationships,” the insider revealed to Hollywood Life. “He is still stunned and heartbroken over his failed marriage, and feels like it’ll be a long time before he’s ready to love again.”

Pitt has been keeping a low profile since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce and requested full physical custody of their children, but he did travel the globe at the end of last year in an effort to promote his latest movie, Allied, with co-star Marion Cotillard.

“His main focus right now is finishing up his work obligations and figuring out how and when he can see his children,” the source added.

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle continues, the children have remained in the care of Jolie as their father is restricted to limited visits with the kids, which are monitored by a court-ordered therapist.

