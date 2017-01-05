‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Episode Dates, Travel Locations: Nick Viall’s Journey To Find Love Ends In Heartbreak [Spoilers]

#The Bachelor star Nick Viall’s journey to find love is underway, but fans won’t find out if the final rose spoilers are correct until the season finale airs on March 13, 2017. In the coming weeks, Nick will start dating and eliminated the girls cast for his season, all while traveling around the world to some breathtaking locations that set the scene for a love story with a side of drama.

ABC is making a really big deal out of Nick’s season — perhaps because it’s his fourth shot at finding love. Although TV by the Numbers revealed that ratings for the first episode of the season were down by 1 million viewers compared to Ben Higgins’ Bachelor premiere, there’s no doubt that as the drama between the girls starts to escalate and the travel gets underway, more people will tune in.

While you wait for the next episode to air (Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC), here’s some information that will keep you in-the-know including the air dates of all 11 episodes, the scoop on where Nick and his girls travel this season, and some intel on what’s expected to be a very dramatic and romantic final rose ceremony.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Bachelor Season 12, but we’ve left out the name of the recipient of Nick’s final rose. Can’t wait to find out who he picked? The Inquisitr has some scoop on the status of The Bachelor star’s new relationship here.

Mark your calendars now — here are the air dates for all the episode for The Bachelor Season 21 including the Women Tell All and the After the Final Rose live special on ABC.

Los Angeles: Season Premiere (January 2) — 30 girls tried their best to spend time with Nick during the first cocktail party of the season. At the end of the first episode, 22 girls remained after Nick sent Susanna, Jasmine, Lauren, Ida, Brianna, and Amezcua home without a rose.

Los Angeles: Episode 2 (January 9) — There are two group dates and a one-on-one on this episode. Group date roses go to Corinne and Christen. According to Reality Steve, Danielle M. gets a rose after her one-on-one date with Nick.

Spoilers indicate that Liz Sandoz, who, according to a previous report from the Inquisitr, hooked up with Nick before the show, is eliminated during one of the group dates and three more ladies will be sent home at the rose ceremony — Elizabeth W., Hailey M., and Lacey M.

Los Angeles: Episode 3 (January 16) – This week, ABC brings a little star power to the show on this episode with the pop group The Backstreet Boys making an appearance during one of the group dates. The group date rose goes to Danielle L.

Another group of girls gets a slightly less exciting date — they’ll compete at a track and field event, but ABC reports that there will be three Olympians there to help them out including Michelle Carter, Allyson Felix, and Carl Lewis. The group dates rose goes to Rachel.

Vanessa, who is rumored to be a frontrunner this season, scores the one-on-one date this week — she gets a rose.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Episode 4 (January 23) — This week’s episode takes place in Nick’s hometown and Reality Steve states that fans will Nick run into an ex-girlfriend while he’s on a one-on-one date with Danielle L. No need to freak out — his ex is now married with kids and the whole run-in was reportedly a set up staged by producers. Danielle gets a rose.

There’s a second one-on-one date this week with Raven Gates scoring some alone time with Nick at his little sister’s soccer game and at a roller rink. Raven gets a rose.

The other 13 girls go on a group date to a dairy farm where they milked cows and did other farm-like things. Fans can expect some drama between Vanessa and Danielle L. during this date. The group date rose goes to Kristina.

Eliminated at the rose ceremony — Astrid L. and Sarah V.

New Orleans, Louisiana: Episode 5 (January 30) — Thirteen girls remain and four will go home this week. There is one group date, a one-on-one date (Rachel L.), and a two-on-one (Taylor and Corinne). Taylor is eliminated during the date and three more girls go home at the rose ceremony — Alexis W., Josephine T., and Jaimi K.

St. Thomas, Virgin Islands: Episode 6 (February 6): Bring on the palm trees — the remaining six ladies get to enjoy some sun and fun with Nick this week, but three girls will go home at the end of the episode. Kristina gets a rose on her one-on-one date, Raven gets the group date rose, and Jasmine gets eliminated during the group date, but it’s the second two-on-one date of the season that will have fans talking.

Danielle L. and Whitney F. will go to a private island with Nick (flashback to Ashley Iaconetti and Kelsey Poe from Chris Soules season). It’s a double-dump this week with spoilers pointing to Nick ditching (and leaving) Whitney on the island only to send Danielle home during dinner after she tells him she’s falling in love with him. (see that moment in the video clip below)

Bimini, Bahamas: Episode 7 (February 13) — It’s another tropical vacation for Nick, but the girls’ nerves will be frazzled because the rose ceremony will reveal the final four who will have hometown dates with Nick. There are three one-on-one dates (Vanessa, Danielle L., and Rachel Lindsay) and one group date this week (Raven, Kristina, Corinne).

Spoilers indicate that Raven gets the group date rose, Danielle will be sent home during her one-on-one date, and Nick will have a private conversation with Kristina, send her home, and cancel the rose ceremony.

Hometown dates: Episode 8 (February 22): According to Reality Steve, the four ladies that make it to hometowns are Corinne (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida), Vanessa (Montreal, Canada), Raven (Hoxie, Arkansas), and Rachel (Dallas, Texas). The rose ceremony for this week reveals the final three girls who will head to the Fantasy Suites with Nick the following week. If the spoilers are correct, Nick will send Corinne home.

Finland: Episode 9 (February 27) — Nick and his final three ladies (Vanessa, Rachel, and Raven) will go on their last one-on-one dates before the finale, including the overnight dates in the Fantasy Suite. Spoilers point to Rachel going home at the rose ceremony.

Women Tell All: Episode 10 (March 6) – Most of the women from Nick’s season are expected to tape this episode a week or so before it airs. While you won’t see the final two ladies, it’s likely that many of this season’s most controversial contestants will be up in the hot seat to answer host Chris Harrison’s questions.

Finland: Episode 11 (March 13) — The Final Rose Ceremony and After the Final Rose special air back-to-back during the three-hour season finale. Nick recently told Us Weekly that he “definitely found love” on The Bachelor, but wasn’t allowed to say whether he got engaged or not.

Although there is always some doubt cast upon his spoilers, Reality Steve is certain that Nick chose Vanessa over Raven when the final rose ceremony was filmed in November and she says “yes” to his proposal. Expect to see some major drama when Nick rejects Raven at the final rose ceremony, who may or may not use the term “blindsided” like so many Bachelor franchise stars do.

Nick will appear on the live ATFR show right after the finale airs — whether or not he will gush over his engagement to Vanessa that night is something fans will have to tune in to see.

According to a recent report from the Inquisitr, his relationship with Vanessa isn’t going so well. Considering the distance between them (Vanessa lives in Canada, Nick lives in L.A.), it won’t come as a big surprise to find out they’ve parted ways before the finale airs.

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC Television Network]