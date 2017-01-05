Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Secretly Married? She Refers To His Family As ‘The In-Laws’

Miley Cyrus is stirring up more wedding drama. The singer sparked rumors about a secret marriage with Liam Hemsworth after she referred to his family as in-laws on social media. Did they tie the knot over the holidays?

Hollywood Life reports that Cyrus and Hemsworth spent New Year’s Eve with their immediate family. Cyrus’ mom, Tish, was on hand for the festivities as well as Hemsworth’s mother, Leonie, and brother, Chris with wife Elsa Pataky. The family enjoyed a private party that included some intimate moments between Cyrus and Hemsworth.

“Family! #inlaws (no law),” Cyrus wrote alongside one photo.

According to Hollywood Life, the party was held in San Diego and featured a gold theme. In one photo, Cyrus is shown passionately kissing Hemsworth while glitter falls in the background. Of course, the pic sparked speculation that Cyrus and Hemsworth had secretly exchanged vows, though neither has confirmed the reported marriage.

Whatever is happening behind the scenes, it’s clear that Cyrus and Hemsworth’s relationship is stronger than ever. In fact, Aces Show Biz reports that they cleared off their busy schedules to ensure everyone was in town for the festivities.

“Liam’s family flew in from Australia to spend the holidays with Miley and her family in San Diego,” the insider shared. “It was a special holiday celebration in California as the two families spent quality time together with lots of music, food, and tons of gifts. They all stayed together at a secluded, luxurious beachfront estate.”

Hemsworth wore sparkly gold pants and a black shirt for the event and Cyrus couldn’t keep her hands off him. In a later post, the “Wrecking Ball” singer snapped a pic of her boyfriend and wrote, “Sorry. My dud is HOT.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth have dated on-and-off for the past few years. The Hollywood couple rekindled their relationship two years ago and have been solid ever since. Apart from the New Year’s Eve party, the pair took some time to visit Rady Children’s Hospital, rounding out 2016 with an inspiring tour.

While it still isn’t clear if Cyrus and Hemsworth got hitched, Hollywood Life is reporting that it’s only a matter of time before they exchange vows. Cyrus hasn’t agreed to a wedding date because she wants to make sure that their relationship can stand the test of time. She also wants to collaborate with Hemsworth on a few movies before they tie the knot.

Does this mean Miley Cyrus will get married later this year?

“She wants to do some more movies in 2017 and would love to work with Liam. It could be a romantic thing, a comedy or something that they play as characters who hate each other,” a source explained. “But she actually would want to do that before getting married because she is happy with how the relationship with Liam is going. She’s adamant that she doesn’t want to get divorced, so she wants to make sure when she eventually gets married it actually means forever.”

When it comes to lasting marriages, Cyrus has a good role model in her father, Billie Ray, and mother. The couple wed back in 1993 and have been going strong ever since. With 23 years under their belts, Cyrus can only hope that her marriage with Hemsworth is just as successful. After all, being married in Hollywood is not an easy task.

For his part, Hemsworth’s parents also have decades of experience in the marriage department. Hemsworth’s mother has been married to Craig for over thirty years. Clearly, they both have great examples of what it takes to make a relationship last over the years.

Tell us! Do you think Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth could have possibly gotten secretly married? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]