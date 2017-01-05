Kailyn Lowry Divorce: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Faces Harshest Rumor Yet About Cheating

Kailyn Lowry has been keeping a low profile over the past couple of months, as she has finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Kailyn started the divorce proceedings when Javi was serving overseas, but she couldn’t divorce him completely, as he had to sign the documents and agree to the divorce. But once he got home, he handled the divorce papers and the judge recently signed off on the divorce. Marroquin has been dating since he returned home, but it sounds like Lowry is still facing some harsh rumors about her divorce.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now learning that people will make up just about anything to hurt this Teen Mom 2 star. There have already been rumors about cheating, as both Kailyn and Javi have been linked to cheating rumors. But Lowry has been vocal about a miscarriage changing their relationship. While she wanted some attention and care after the miscarriage, Javi didn’t really give her the support to grieve the loss. And now, Kailyn is learning a hurtful rumor about herself and her ex-husband – and the miscarriage.

“Most of the time I don’t say sh*t. But this morning was some serious shit that just isn’t ok,” Kailyn Lowry revealed on Twitter, addressing some harsh rumors that surfaced recently, to which her supporters wrote that her haters are just jealous, adding, “and they’re probably sitting at the crib on a mattress on the floor tweeting off an iPhone 4, don’t give them that power fam.”

Usually, Kailyn doesn’t say much about the rumors that are circulating about her, because they are ridiculous and outrageous. But Lowry felt that she needed to say something about this rumor because it involved the baby she lost.

“That is honestly the worst thing I’ve ever read about myself. So hurtful and untrue…. what a theory,” Kailyn Lowry wrote on Twitter after diving deeper into the rumor she had learned about herself, which sparked a handful of reactions from people, asking her about the rumor.

“Said she had an affair and aborted the baby when she really miscarried Javi’s baby,” one person replied to her many followers.

In other words, someone decided to combine the hurtful rumor that she had lost her baby and then the cheating rumors that have never been confirmed. The drama between Kailyn Lowry and Javi will play out later this season on Teen Mom 2, so fans will learn where the cheating rumors are coming from. But it seems downright rude and uncalled for to make up these rumors, as they hurt Kailyn, Javi and their children.

“There was nothing specific or dramatic that ended my marriage. There were problems for a very long time, things that we swept under the rug to try to keep our family together. What happened? I woke up. I decided my boys deserved to see their mom happy and witness a relationship based on love, not tolerance,” Kailyn Lowry explained about her failed marriage in her personal blog on her website back in August.

“My MISCARRIAGE, let me repeat that, MISCARRIAGE (since some apparently know the inner workings of my uterus and said I had an abortion) just added to the problems in my marriage/soon to be divorce when I had no support through the grieving process. I had blame, anger, and shame but no support,” Lowry continued on her website, slamming the idea that she had gotten an abortion because she wanted to pursue her career rather than have another baby.

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry addressing these hurtful rumors? Are you surprised that someone would say that she had an abortion because she had cheated on Javi and the baby wasn’t his?

