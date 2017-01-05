Chris Brown & Rihanna Back Together? Rihanna Allegedly ‘Reflecting’ On Dating Chris After Drake Split

Chris Brown and Rihanna have had a seriously rocky past when it comes to their dating life, but sources are now claiming that Rihanna has actually been doing a whole lot of “reflecting” when it comes to their former relationship.

According to Hollywood Life, Rihanna supposedly “misses” Brown following her breakup with Drake back in October and allegedly recently contacted the singer after “reflecting” on their past romance over the Holiday period.

An insider close to the star revealed to the site that Rihanna was allegedly thinking about her and Chris’s former romance over the Holidays and supposedly spent much of Christmas “[reflecting] on how deep their love was when they were in their heyday.”

Though Rihanna has yet to confirm the report, the insider then went on to allege that the “Love On The Brain” singer supposedly “hates the fact she and Chris kept falling in and out of love in the past” and may even be open to dating the singer again, despite their complicated dating history.

“[Rihanna] never loved someone the way that she loved her some [Chris],” continued the source amid speculation the two could potentially start dating again. “Guess it’s the holidays that’s got her in her feelings.”

Claims suggesting Rihanna has been doing a lot of thinking about her past dating life with Brown come just days after Hollywood Life also alleged that Brown’s mom Joyce Hawkins is allegedly hoping to see her son reunite with his former girlfriend.

According to a source, Joyce has always loved Rihanna and allegedly has even been telling friends that she believes the singer, who split with Drake back in October, is her son’s “true love.”

“Joyce knows that Rihanna is the true love of Chris’ life and wishes they would have worked out long-term,” the source said of Joyce’s alleged love of Rihanna, adding that Brown’s mom supposedly thinks that none of Chris’s other exes, which includes his other high-profile love Karrueche Tran, “hold a candle” to the star.

But it looks like it’s not just Joyce who’s allegedly been thinking about Chris and Rihanna’s past and would like to see them start dating again.

Some fans of the musical duo have flocked to social media in recent days to urge Brown and Rihanna, who famously dated on and off between 2007 and 2013, to get back together after Rolling Out reported their names were once again thrown together in a recent online rant by Soulja Boy.

“I think Rihanna and Chris Brown should get back together,” @xsliiimx tweeted out of the former couple on January 4, and @Mr_BSRogge tweeted that, “Chris and Rihanna need to get back together tbh.”

“Bet you Rihanna and Chris Brown [will] get back together in the end,” Twitter user @theonida added as fans urged to former couple to start dating again in early 2017, while @austintuckerrr claimed that Chris and Rihanna “would’ve been back together if it wasn’t for society.”

But while some fans urged Brown and Rihanna to start to get back together, others slammed the notion that they could start dating again after splitting in 2013, referencing Chris’s 2009 arrest for domestic violence against the singer.

“[It] vexes me how people want Rihanna and Chris Brown back together, if a man beat the s**** out of a female u knew you’d be saying different,” @millie_wonka_97 tweeted out.

But while there appears to be mixed opinions when it comes to the possibility of Brown and Rihanna dating again, the latest dating claims come just weeks after Radar Online alleged that the duo was talking again, even going as far as to report that the twosome had “taken tentative steps towards a reunion” late last year.

What do you think of fans urging Rihanna and Chris Brown to get back together and start dating again?

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images and Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio/Turner]